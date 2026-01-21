Why Lego's Smart Bricks are a thoughtful evolution for the brand
Progress doesn't have to mean complete reinvention.
I always thought that a digital experience like Minecraft would have been the logical extension of Lego into the digital space.
Wrong.
Lego is a tangible experience and often the truth is in front of our noses, but we don’t see it.
When Lego unveiled Smart Play – its “most revolutionary innovation” ever, as the company stated – at CES this month, the reaction was immediate. Some are calling it a masterstroke. Others are sceptical that it’s a way to kill creativity (see our Lego controversy explained piece to find out more).
The new Smart Play system, launching with a Star Wars collection in March, will bring 3-dimensional Lego into a fourth dimension of play. The Smart Bricks sense motion, position, and direction, and respond with sound.
Move an X-wing, and it whooshes. Tilt R2-D2 and you get their sweet, familiar beep. And according to Lego, this is just the beginning. Soon, they’ll roll out seemingly limitless combinations and cross-interactions between cars, figures, and scenarios.
As a lifelong Lego and Star Wars fan (and now a parent and a designer), this hits me on several levels. There’s nostalgia, curiosity, excitement, and no hesitation whatsoever about the success of this product. Because at the heart of Lego has always been a third dimension in parallel. How those builds come to life – their sounds, movement and entire functions – live in the creator's imagination. No batteries required.
Now, some fans are uncomfortable: if sound and movement become part of the brick's function (batteries required), what’s left for you to imagine?
A thoughtful evolution
Around a century ago, audio brought a new dimension into movies, and it was a creative burst for the industry, adding several layers of storytelling. This didn’t kill filmmakers’ creativity.
Many toys have a sound and light feature, but the interaction they provide is scarce. Lego is not new to technological advancements, and electric vehicles like trains are already a reality in the Lego City series.