Recommended reading

I just lost a month's work when my MacBook died... and it could have been avoided

Deals
By published

Macs are great machines. Until they break down.

Steve Paris&#039;s dead MacBook Pro.
(Image credit: Future)

I love Macs. I’ve used Macs for decades. I remember the days when Mac geeks were all excited about System 7 coming out! I’ve taught on Macs, troubleshooted Macs, wrote on Macs, and have used some of the best laptops for video editing, which were Macs. But sometimes, you closest ally will betray you.

You see, about a week ago, I was writing an article on my trusty 16-inch Intel-based MacBook Pro when, without warning, it died.

The Crucial X9 Pro (2TB) $179.99 $139 at AmazonSave $40:

The Crucial X9 Pro (2TB) $179.99 $139 at Amazon
Save $40: This is the external hard drive that I use, and it's a fantastically fast and capable SSD that fits in your hand. And at a shade under $150, I think the 2TB model is fantastic value.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steve Paris
Steve Paris
Freelance tech writer

Steve has been writing about tech since 2003. sharing his tech expertise at titles such as iCreate, MacFormat, MacWorld, MacLife, and Creative Bloq. His focus is on the creative arts and tools creatives need, such as website builders, image manipulation, and video editing software. He uses many of the apps he writes about in his personal and professional life, and he loves how computers have enabled everyone to delve into creative possibilities.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.