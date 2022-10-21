How to pre-order the iPad (2022): All you need to know

Apple just announced the all-new, redesigned iPad (2022, 10th Gen), and though it officially goes on sale on 26 October online and in stores, you can pre-order one right now. Here's all you need to know about the new tablet, and the new iPad 2022's price.

As far as design and aesthetics go, the 10th Gen 2022 iPad will come in four colours, blue, pink, yellow and silver. The iPad 2022 will also sport the straight edge of recent iPad designs, saying farewell to the old curved sides. It'll also potentially look different because you'll be able to buy a Magic Keyboard Folio – the iPad-specific new keyboard. The other design change of note is that the camera will now be placed on one of the landscape sides of the iPad – makes sense if you're using it as a laptop with the keyboard.

We'll go into the specs of the iPad below, but what about the iPad (2022) price? Right now you can order the entry level 64GB model of the Wi-Fi only iPad (2022) for $449/£499. However, that does not come with the Magic Keyboard Folio.

Think this is a good time to get a better price on an older Gen iPad? Here are the best deals on iPads. Wanna check out the new iPad Pro (2022) details and prices? We've got you covered. Or just check out the full list of iPad generations, and see which is best for your needs.

Pre-order the iPad (2022)

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple iPad (2022, 10th Gen) The all-new iPad (that looks like an iPad Air). Display: 10.9in, Liquid Retina (2360x1640) | Processor: A14 Bionic | Storage options : 64GB, 256GB | Apple Pencil: 1st generation | Camera: Ultra Wide 12MP front, 12MP back Updated design New tech/features Camera landscape positioning Isn't this the 2020 iPad Air?!

The new iPad has plenty of decent updates to this one, and in the process it looks a lot like the 2020 iPad Air. It has the same chip processor, the same screen resolution, and the same camera. It also has the newer angled edge design, but does something all its own – introduces a new Magic Keyboard Folio not compatible with any of the other iPad models.

The 10th Gen, 2022 iPad will be retailing at $449 in the US, which to our ears is a little expensive for a 'base-level' iPad. However, it will probably super popular, and we certainly like the look of it and its spec sheet. When will it experience price reductions? Give it a month (we're looking at you November's Black Friday!)

Don't want to wait until 26 October for your iPad Pro 2022? These are currently the best deals on the last iPads, wherever you are in the world...

Related articles: