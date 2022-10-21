The best Magsafe wallet in 2022

The best MagSafe wallet is an essential purchase for anyone who wants to keep all their important stuff in one place.

If you have a MagSafe-compatible iPhone (which is basically any model from the iPhone 12 up to the iPhone 14 Pro Max) one of these wallets will attach securely to the back of your device using extra-powerful magnets, and provide useful storage space for credit cards, ID cards or even banknotes if you're still using old-school cash money.

And there can be more to the best MagSafe wallets than simply giving you somewhere to stash your plastic. While there are plenty of straightforward wallets that'll do merely that, some have other tricks up their sleeves, and can double up as stands for your phone or provide a useful handle for when your king-size device is a bit too big to wield single-handed.

Of course, MagSafe wallets aren't for everyone; there is the risk that by having your cards attached to your phone you're putting all your eggs in one basket. Losing your phone is one thing, but losing your phone and all your important cards simultaneously would be a next-level nightmare. However if you prefer the convenience of not having to carry both an iPhone and a wallet or purse, we've found a selection of the best MagSafe wallets with assorted useful features and at a range of price points. And if you don't have something to stick a MagSafe wallet to yet, see our guide to the best iPhone 14 prices available now, and maybe get one of the best iPhone 14 cases to go with it.

The best Magsafe wallets in 2022

01. Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe View at John Lewis (opens in new tab) View at Apple UK (opens in new tab) View at AO.com (opens in new tab) The best MagSafe wallet Colours: Umber, Dark Cherry, Golden Brown, Midnight, Sequoia Green, Wisteria, Ink, Orange

Materials used: Leather

Compatibility: iPhone 12 and up



+ Made of leather

+ Simple and effective

+ Fits three cards

– No special features Committed to the Apple brand? Apple's own leather wallet will do the job nicely, at a typical Apple price. It's a simple wallet made from tanned and finished French leather, it'll attach to your phone firmly and there's room inside for up to three cards. The wallet's shielded to keep your cards safe (and to prevent card readers from detecting them when you're using Apple Pay in shops), but if you're looking for other exciting features you won't find them here. It's straightforward, minimal and effective. (opens in new tab) 02. PopSockets PopWallet+ for MagSafe Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) The best PopSocket MagSafe wallet Colours: All Smiles, Bandana, Black, Clear White, Floral Bohemian, Mermaid Pink

Materials used: Polycarbonate

Compatibility: iPhone 12 and up + PopGrip handle included

+ Holds three cards safely

+ Magnetic shielding

- Single cards can slip out There's no need to be torn between having one of a handy PopSocket for your phone and a MagSafe wallet, because PopSockets makes its own combined option giving you the best of both worlds. The PopWallet+ for MagSafe has an integrated – and swappable – PopGrip handle that works as both a grip and a stand; just don't get into the habit of holding your phone by the grip, because it could fall out. The wallet holds up to three cards securely in a built-in elastic sock (be careful if you only put one in because it could slip out), and they're magnetically shielded for extra security.

03. MOFT Snap-On Magnetic Phone Stand Magsafe Wallet (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) A slim MagSafe wallet that doubles as a stand Colours: Bamboo, Maple, Misty Cove, Victoria Blue, Willow-Flower

Materials used: Vegan leather, fibreglass, metal sheets

Compatibility: iPhone 12 and up + Super-thin

+ Works as a three-way stand

+ Cool colour options

- Not real leather Another good option if you're after more than somewhere to stash your cards. This MOFT MagSafe wallet is slimline at just 5mm thick, has room for three cards inside and features a clever fold design so you can use it as a grip or as a stand for your iPhone, in landscape or portrait mode, as well as a more elevated 'floating' mode that's handy for Zoom calls. As an added bonus, you can also use the MOFT wallet to stick your phone anywhere you want, by investing in some of MOFT's magnetic wall sticker pads that you can put up anywhere in your home.

04. ESR HaloLock Vegan Leather Wallet Stand (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) The most versatile MagSafe wallet Colours: Black, Brown

Materials used: Vegan leather, metallic mesh lining

Compatibility: iPhone 12 and up (not iPhone 12/13 mini) + Extra-strong magnets

+ Handy for ID cards

+ Adjustable stand

- Incompatible with iPhone mini Don't trust magnets to hold your precious cards in place? We'd point you towards ESR's HaloLock wallet, which claims to feature magnets that are 20% stronger than those in Apple's wallet. As well as super-strong magnets, it packs three individual card slots, one of them with a clear window that's ideal for ID cards, with a metallic mesh lining providing degauss protection. It also works as an adjustable stand that you can use in portrait or landscape mode, at any angle between 15° and 160°.

(opens in new tab) 05. Mujjo Full Leather Magnetic Wallet Visit Site (opens in new tab) A deluxe alternative to Apple's MagSafe wallet Colours: Black, Monaco Blue, Tan

Materials used: Leather, microfibre

Compatibility: iPhone 12 and up (not iPhone 12/13 mini) + Real leather

+ Extra-secure card storage

+ Easy to use

- Incompatible with iPhone mini A fine – and cheaper – alternative to Apple's own leather wallet is this new option from Mujjo. Shipping at the end of October, it's another basic MagSafe wallet with room for three cards inside, but with the top of the card holder cut at a jaunty angle as well as a small notch at the bottom, making it that little bit easier to fish your card out when you're in a rush. It's made from Ecco-tanned leather and lined with satin-like Japanese microfibre for extra-smooth card-removal, and there's a hidden spring inside the case to keep your cards secure if you don't have three of them crammed in. (opens in new tab) 06. Spigen Rugged Armor MagFit Magnetic Wallet (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) The best rugged MagSafe wallet



Colours: Black

Materials used: Silicone, TPU and hard polycarbonate

Compatibility: iPhone 12 and up + Solid and rugged

+ Anti-slip design

- Just holds two cards

- Only available in black Need to give your cards extra protection? This solid and rugged wallet should keep them safe. Unlike most other MagSafe wallets, this one only has room for two cards instead of three, but they'll be extra-secure thanks to the hard shell as well as silicone pads inside the wallet to prevent them slipping out when you're on the move. The carbon fibre-like design is a definite look, but if you were hoping for exciting colour options to match your new iPhone 14 you're out of luck, as this one only comes in black. (opens in new tab) 07. Caseology Nano Pop Magnetic Wallet (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) The best-looking MagSafe wallet Colours: Avo Green, Black Sesame, Blueberry Navy, Burgundy Bean, Grape Purple

Materials used: Faux leather, suede

Compatibility: iPhone 12 and up + Great colour options

+ Card pressing mechanism

+ Anti-scratch interior

- Only holds two cards Another MagSafe wallet that only has room for two cards, but if that's enough this is a really good-looking option. Its bold two-tone design is eye-catching, and it'll keep your cards protected thanks to a build-in card-pressing mechanism as well as anti-scratch material on the inside. It'll slide in and out of your pocket nicely without bulking out your phone, and it's easy to get your cards out whether the wallet's stuck to your phone or loose, thanks to notches cut in the bottom and the back.

(opens in new tab) 08. OtterBox Style Wallet for MagSafe (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) A great MagSafe wallet for keeping your cards separate Colours: Black

Materials used: Synthetic leather

Compatibility: iPhone 12 and up + Holds cards in separate pockets

+ Extra-strong magnets

- Only comes in black

- Two cards only Many MagSafe wallets tend to pack your cards together, which can make it a bit tricky to grab the one you're after when you need it. OtterBox's Style Wallet, however, features a second pocket so that you can organise your cards better and pull out the one you need instantly. There's only room inside for two cards, and there's only one colour option – black – but on the plus side the magnets feel extra-powerful so you don't need to worry about it coming detached when you least expect it. (opens in new tab) 09. Pelican Hard Shell MagSafe Wallet View at Amazon (opens in new tab) The best hard shell MagSafe wallet Colours: Black

Materials used: Impact Polymer

Compatibility: iPhone 12 and up + Holds up to four cards

+ Also holds cash and coins

+ Open/close mechanism

- Not elegant

- Very big A rough and ready choice, the Pelican wallet holds more than just your cards. Capable of holding three times the weight of your phone, if you want to stash more than a few cards this is your choice. Durable and tough, it's also lightweight but is pretty bulky so if you want a slim device this one is not for you. Plus if you load it up too much, the magnet won't be as strong as you'd hope. But the ability to open/close the front is useful.

