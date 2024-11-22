Netflix has a difficult relationship with AI. That is, it keeps using it no matter how many times it gets caught. We've seen it called out several times already for suspect AI imagery, even in a true crime documentary. This time even one of its partners is unhappy.

Several fans had criticised Netflix for promoting Arcane Season 2 with an image that appeared to have been modified using generative AI to expand the canvas. Many people may consider this kind of use to be one of the more harmless forms of AI image editing, but the reaction shows that using any form of generative AI can land a brand in hot water.

appreciate you bringing this to our attention. we have a strict stance of no ai for anything relating to arcane cause it's disrespectful to the incredible artists who worked on the show. this image was a mistake and has since been removed. ty again for calling it outNovember 22, 2024

The big giveaway in the poster was Vi's hand, which is clearly not anatomically correct. Netflix has since removed the poster, which is for the best since it even upset people at Riot Games, which oversaw the production of Christian Linke and Alex Yee's animated steampunk adventure with the French animation studio Fortiche.

Arcane brand lead Alex Shahmiri wrote on X: "Appreciate you bringing this to our attention. We have a strict stance of no AI for anything relating to Arcane cause it's disrespectful to the incredible artists who worked on the show. This image was a mistake and has since been removed."

Some people are wondering how one uses AI by mistake, but I presume what happened is that someone at Netflix did it knowingly and that Riot Games was put out and asked them to remove the poster.

Shahmiri was then asked about whether the no AI policy applied to other Riot Games titles such as Valorant and League of Legends. "I can only speak to what I work on," Shahmiri responded. "From a purely personal level, I'm not a fan of AI because what makes art so special is the human connection and feeling. Be it through art, music, or any creative medium – it's something I never want to see replaced by AI."

Using AI to edit poster designs has become a hot topic – just look at the Wicked poster controversy. But one thing is fans editing posters using AI, another thing is for film or series distributor to do it itself.

Netflix has also caused controversy by firing game developers and promptly announcing that it was investigating the use of AI to make games. For the moment, one of its most anticipated upcoming games is the Squid Game: Unleashed video game, which wasn't made with AI as far as we know.