Netflix's Squid Game video game surprises with its cartoon art style

But it looks just as gory as Squid Game Season 2.

An image from Netflix Squid Game: Unleashed game
(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix isn't in gamers' good books right now after it fired developers and promptly announced plans to make games with AI, but the opening of preregistration for Squid Game: Unleashed may be winning some critics over.

The video game will be released just over a week before Squid Game Season Two. And it looks refreshingly different with its cartoon art style.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

