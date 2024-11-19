Netflix's Squid Game video game surprises with its cartoon art style

Netflix isn't in gamers' good books right now after it fired developers and promptly announced plans to make games with AI, but the opening of preregistration for Squid Game: Unleashed may be winning some critics over.

The video game will be released just over a week before Squid Game Season Two. And it looks refreshingly different with its cartoon art style.

Squid Game: Unleashed | Pre-register Now | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Squid Game: Unleashed is based on the Korean drama-thriller series that became an international hit in 2021 and will be available to play on the Netflix app. The trailer shows characters that may not be based on those from the series, but the lethal games will look familiar.

The combination of a cartoon art style with acts of random violence almost feel reminiscent of South Park, which is not something I was expecting. We see contestants squashed by vehicles, sliced by saws and bludgeoned by wrecking balls. The response seems to be largely positive, with many fans expressing surprise but excitement for the game.

"Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 gave up going to the States and comes back with a new resolution in his mind. Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won," the text on the official site reads.

Squid Game: Unleashed will be released on 17 December, just nine days before the much-anticipated release of Squid Game Season 2 on 26 December. In the meantime, see our pick of the best games consoles.