These Sonic 3 parody Christmas movie posters are wonderfully silly

News
By
published

’These are giving me life’.

Sonic Christmas movie parody posters
(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Paramount has released a series of parody Christmas film posters to promote the upcoming release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Putting a playful spin on some beloved holiday classics, the spoof designs are surprisingly authentic (albeit wonderfully silly – quite frankly I wouldn't expect anything less from the Sonic movie promo).

The best film posters are instantly recognisable and these examples are no different (even with the Sonic twist), proving just how powerful memorable poster design can be. Taking on family favourites like Elf, The Grinch and Home Alone, the posters have got fans in the festive spirit, with many flocking to praise the amusing designs.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles