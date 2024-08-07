The new Alien: Romulus campaign has made me scared to go outside

Facehuggers have invaded New York City.

Alien Romulus campaign
(Image credit: Discussing Film)

The Alien: Romulus campaign has been a slow-burn cinematic masterpiece in itself. From its delightfully eerie film posters to terrifying teaser trailers, Fede Álvarez's latest instalment in the iconic franchise is set to be a scream – and this latest campaign just upped the fear factor to the extreme.

Taking to the streets of New York City, Facehuggers have been attacking inhabitants in broad daylight, unleashing the terror beyond the cinema screen. With its ingenious use of practical SFX, the horrifying campaign has redefined OOH advertising, bursting through the conventions of movie marketing to create a visual feast that'll haunt my nightmares for years to come.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she's not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

