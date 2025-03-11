Inside the artist's serene nature paintings inspired by Hayao Miyazaki

2D art of the week: Haneul Nam

2D art; a red witch
(Image credit: Haneul Nam)

Haneul is a self-taught freelance illustrator who specialises in creating concept paintings. Witches, serenity and loneliness are recurring themes in her work, and she’s greatly inspired by Studio Ghibli's Hayao Miyazaki.

Here, she describes some of her artwork and its inspirations. If you feel inspired by her work, you might need a laptop for digital art or drawing tablet to create your own.

