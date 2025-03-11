Inside the artist's serene nature paintings inspired by Hayao Miyazaki
2D art of the week: Haneul Nam
Haneul is a self-taught freelance illustrator who specialises in creating concept paintings. Witches, serenity and loneliness are recurring themes in her work, and she’s greatly inspired by Studio Ghibli's Hayao Miyazaki.
Here, she describes some of her artwork and its inspirations. If you feel inspired by her work, you might need a laptop for digital art or drawing tablet to create your own.
Tribute to Autumn
“A painting that expresses appreciation for autumn and nature. A witch is visiting an unknown being in the forest with a bouquet of flowers.”
Journey
“This painting doesn’t show where the witch and her companion are going. I like to make the audience imagine their destination.”
Rose Witch
“A rose-coloured witch standing in a garden full of flowers. I sprinkled yellow around the red colour so the audience’s eyes could flow smoothly.”
Spring Witch
“Spring is lively and bright, but I expressed a sense of calmness here by lowering the saturation and controlling the colour to balance my style.”
This content originally appeared in ImagineFX magazine, the world's leading digital art and fantasy art magazine. ImagineFX is on sale in the UK, Europe, United States, Canada, Australia and more. Limited numbers of ImagineFX print editions are available for delivery from our online store (the shipping costs are included in all prices).
ImagineFX is the No.1 selling digital art magazine for fantasy and sci-fi enthusiasts! Featuring digital and traditional drawing skills, game design, manga and film art each issue is crammed with training and inspiration from leading artists in their fields. Whether it's learning from comic art's Adam Hughes, fantasy art's John Howe, or digital painting's Loish, ImagineFX has you covered. ImagineFX has been inspiring artists for 15 years!
