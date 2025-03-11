Haneul is a self-taught freelance illustrator who specialises in creating concept paintings. Witches, serenity and loneliness are recurring themes in her work, and she’s greatly inspired by Studio Ghibli's Hayao Miyazaki.

Here, she describes some of her artwork and its inspirations. If you feel inspired by her work, you might need a laptop for digital art or drawing tablet to create your own.

Tribute to Autumn

(Image credit: Haneul Nam)

“A painting that expresses appreciation for autumn and nature. A witch is visiting an unknown being in the forest with a bouquet of flowers.”

Journey

(Image credit: Haneul Nam)

“This painting doesn’t show where the witch and her companion are going. I like to make the audience imagine their destination.”

Rose Witch

(Image credit: Haneul Nam)

“A rose-coloured witch standing in a garden full of flowers. I sprinkled yellow around the red colour so the audience’s eyes could flow smoothly.”

Spring Witch

(Image credit: Haneul Nam)

“Spring is lively and bright, but I expressed a sense of calmness here by lowering the saturation and controlling the colour to balance my style.”

This content originally appeared in ImagineFX magazine, the world's leading digital art and fantasy art magazine. ImagineFX is on sale in the UK, Europe, United States, Canada, Australia and more. Limited numbers of ImagineFX print editions are available for delivery from our online store (the shipping costs are included in all prices).