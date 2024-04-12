Designing the giddy Art Nouveau fantasy world of new game Our Beautiful Ruin

By Ian Dean
published

How art director Andy Foltz art and senior concept artist Efrem Palacios are bringing the transmedia world of Dramark to life.

Our Brilliant Ruin transmedia; a party scene
(Image credit: Studio Hermitage)

Transmedia is a buzzy word at the moment. As small studios and developers wrestle with ideas of getting more from their work, more teams are deciding to plan holistic IP - rather than create a single game or film or book these adventurous studios are plotting a web of releases, including video games, comics and movies.

New technology like Unreal Engine 5 is helping teams create larger projects across broader mediums, for example. The team at Studio Hermitage is doing just this with its debut IP, Our Brilliant Ruin.  Described as 'Downton Abbey meets Game of Thrones at the end of the world', this ambitious project includes a tabletop RPG (currently in Kickstarter), a comic series (to be published by Dark Horse), an audio drama podcast and a video game.

