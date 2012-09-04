Art Deco cover design by La Boca

One of the graphic design trends we're seeing in 2012 is that of timeless heritage. La Boca has created a striking tongue-in-cheek tribute to art deco futurism with its cover for Ned Beauman’s new novel, The Teleportation Accident, published by Sceptre.

“The very first line of the brief summed up the book as being about 'love, lust, politics and time travel', which, apart from getting us quite turned on, also formed our starting point,” explains Scot Bendall, one of three designers from the London studio who came up with the stunning cover.

Designer hero

The book is set in the theatre scene of 1930s Berlin, where the hero is a designer. As the title suggests, teleportation plays a strong role in the plot. "It’s not often a combination that you get to play with so we wanted to make the most of it," Bendall laughs.

Immersing themselves in theatrical imagery from the period, the designers evoked the many overlapping layers used in stage scenery to suggest the more sci-fi elements of the book.

"It seemed to be a good solution to visualise the concept of teleportation," Bendall says, adding, "I think that every successful cover should create intrigue and excitement for what lies ahead."

