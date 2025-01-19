GIMP vs. Photoshop: Could you make the switch?

If you have been reading this series of articles on our current open source paint programs, you likely know my own interest stems from my slow-but-steady move from Windows to Ubuntu Linux. As Adobe does not develop for the Linux platform, such a move means I must bid a very painful goodbye to Photoshop. A tool that I have used and loved since I was first on its beta team in 1989!

The question I’ve been trying to answer is whether I can make the open source GIMP paint program deliver as a reasonable substitute for professional work. For me, that means working on major brands, and tight deadlines so I need the best photo editing software. The answer has not been an obvious one, as the more I have worked with GIMP, the more head-banging issues I have encountered (see my Gimp 3.0 review for more).

Swipe to scroll horizontally
How feature-rich GIMP actually is
FeaturePhotoshopGIMP
3D ToolsRemoved in 2024None
AnimationYesYes, using GAP
Smart ObjectsYesNo. Coming in v. 3.2
Adjustment LayersYesYes (new and expanding)
Range of color controlsYesYes, very similar to PS
LiquifyYesYes (Warp Transform)
Range of Paint toolsYesYes, very similar to PS
Healing ToolsYesYes, but not as good
Healing BrushYesYes, but not as good
History PanelYesYes
Generative Fills/AIYesWaiting for plugin update
Selection toolsYesYes, but not as good
Select Main SubjectYes, automaticallyYes, gets the job done
PluginsLarge selection and 3rd partyLarge selection with G’MIC
Full Layer Pallet with MasksYesYes
Scripting/MacrosMacrosMore powerful scripting
Distortion ToolsYesYes, but mostly not as good
CMYK SupportedYesNo
Text SupportYes, quite goodYes, but not as good
Bezier Curve ToolsetYes, very goodYes, mostly as good
PrintingYesYes, with issues
TransformYes (Control-T)Yes, but in 3 separate tools
RAW edit/importYes, using “Camera” pluginYes, using Darktable plugin
Brush tools/selectionVery good, if unwieldy dialogDecent, inferior to PS or Krita
Native file formatPSDXCF
Open/Save PSD filesYes (duh!)Yes, with feature limits
GPU accelerationYesNo
OS integration, dialog boxesJust fineKludgy on Windows
Cost$240-276US/year, every yearFree. Install everywhere.

Lance Evans is creative director of Graphlink Media, a boutique creative marketing agency that specialises in building brands and has worked with such high-profile clients as Olive Garden, Miller Beer and AMEX. Lance was an early adopter of digital tools, and was on the original beta team for Photoshop. Lance has written for Creative Bloq on a wide range of topics, from technical photography tips to the ins and outs of branding.