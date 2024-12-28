Making GIMP 3.0 work for pro results: is it possible?

Tips on the open source app in a professional shop.

GIMP in pro work
The author's work for Lincoln Center in NYC (Image credit: Lance Evans)
I’ve been a pro image-maker in the NYC advertising market since 1990, the same year Photoshop was released. And I had been on Photoshop’s beta development team since the year before. So what I look for in a photo-editing application may be a bit more demanding than most (find whatever you need in this list of best photo editing software).

If you read my recent GIMP 3.0 review here, then you will know two things. The first is that I had every reason to want to love it. And the second is that sadly, I did not love it. My many biases in its favor, notwithstanding.

Lance Evans
Lance Evans

Lance Evans is creative director of Graphlink Media, a boutique creative marketing agency that specialises in building brands and has worked with such high-profile clients as Olive Garden, Miller Beer and AMEX. Lance was an early adopter of digital tools, and was on the original beta team for Photoshop. Lance has written for Creative Bloq on a wide range of topics, from technical photography tips to the ins and outs of branding.

