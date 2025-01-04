GIMP vs Krita: which free software is best for you?

The two top open source image creation packages duke it out.

Hero image
(Image credit: Lance Evans)
As that old line goes: “We can do this the hard way, or we can do this the easy way”.

The easy way is to just believe the things we see folks spouting online. What the web cognoscenti tell us is that Krita is one of the best digital art software for painters and illustrators, and nothing more. And that GIMP is a Photoshop alternative, for retouching and some technical art, and nothing more.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 GIMPKrita
Supported OSWindows, Mac, Linux, BSD, Unix, Windows, Mac, Linux, BSD, Unix
Memory4 GB (Min), 16 GB4 GB (Min), 16 GB
Use of GPUExperimental and limited. Turned off by default and requires Terminal command to enable.Limited: OpenGL to accelerate painting and canvas zooming, rotation and panning
Native file extension.XCF.KRA
Supported formatsTGA, RAW imports, BMP, GIF, JPEG, JPEG 2000, PNG, TIFF, PSD, PSP, XCF, PCX, ORA, HEIF, JPEG XLRAW imports, BMP, GIF, JPEG, JPEG 2000, PNG, TIFF, PSD, PSP, XCF, PCX(import), ORA
Supported colour spacesSRGB, Adobe RGB, Indexed, Grayscale, CMYK (limited), LAB, HSVSRGB, Adobe RGB, Grayscale, CMYK (limited), LAB, HSV
Bezier curvesOffers the Paths ToolBezier and Freehand tools
PDF supportImports, exports single pagesImport, no export
Printing (desktop, local)YesAmazingly, no
ScriptingYes, many languagesYes, Python, C++
CostOpen source, free.Open source, free.

Lance Evans
Lance Evans

Lance Evans is creative director of Graphlink Media, a boutique creative marketing agency that specialises in building brands and has worked with such high-profile clients as Olive Garden, Miller Beer and AMEX. Lance was an early adopter of digital tools, and was on the original beta team for Photoshop. Lance has written for Creative Bloq on a wide range of topics, from technical photography tips to the ins and outs of branding.

