Ubuntu Studio: Why you need this open-source Adobe alternative

How-to
By
published

Along with a short tutorial to get you up and running in no time!

ubuntu studio screen grab
(Image credit: Ubuntu Studio)

If you’ve been hearing never-ending chatter about moving to Linux – some of it from me – you may be wondering why. Part of it is that Linux, and its open-source software just keeps getting better. But the other part is that many of us are moving away from vendors that are increasingly harder to work with. Apple, Adobe and Microsoft are all suffering the same unforced error: Greed.

In this article I'll be running through some of the reasons to download Ubuntu Studio, an open source content creation studio that runs on Linux, then installing it on three different machines to show how easy it can be. I'll finish with a quick tutorial to allow you to do it yourself. For other software advice see our best photo editing software guide, and my recent review of open source photo editor Gimp 3.0.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lance Evans
Lance Evans

Lance Evans is creative director of Graphlink Media, a boutique creative marketing agency that specialises in building brands and has worked with such high-profile clients as Olive Garden, Miller Beer and AMEX. Lance was an early adopter of digital tools, and was on the original beta team for Photoshop. Lance has written for Creative Bloq on a wide range of topics, from technical photography tips to the ins and outs of branding.

Related articles