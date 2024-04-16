New streaming service's AI-generated romance movie looks embarrassingly bad

By Joseph Foley
published

Tell me this hallucinatory mess isn't the future of TV.

A screenshot from an AI-generated romance film showing a couple at a fairground
(Image credit: TCLtv+)

Let's be honest, romance movies aren't always masterpieces of filmmaking. Plenty of big Hollywood releases have been a mess of clunky cliches and stilted dialogue. Now cutting-edge AI video generation is being used to take those traits and run with them while throwing terrible visuals into the mix.

Video generation may be one of the next frontiers in generative AI. But for all the big advances, including the new AI tools in Premiere Pro that Adobe revealed yesterday, this trailer for a short AI film shows the results can still be spectacularly awful.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joseph Foley
Joseph Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment for creatives, from monitors to accessories and office supplies. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives, where he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and collaterals for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles