New Adobe Premiere Pro upgrade changes the game for colour grading

After Effects just got a bunch of updates too.

Regular updates have kept Adobe Premiere Pro at the top of our pick of the best video editing software for years now, and the creative software giant has just dropped another big raft of upgrades (and, no it's not the generative were were promised earlier in the year, although that's still in the works).

Coming ahead of IBC 2024 in Amsterdam, Adobe's launched a brand new colour management system for Premiere Pro. And it's aimed particularly at the many non-colourists who increasingly have responsibility for colour in the projects they work on (see our Premiere Pro review to learn more about the software)

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

