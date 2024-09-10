Adobe After Effects gets a blitz of new 3D motion design upgrades

New integration with Substance 3D impresses.

Adobe After Effects and Substance 3D; a render of a phone
(Image credit: Adobe)

Adobe has announced a batch of significant After Effects updates, including more tools for working with 3D objects. This brings deep and speedy connectivity to Adobe Substance 3D.

The new tools and features for After Effects include support for embedded 3D animations, 3D shadow catchers to allow 3D elements to cast shadows over live action footage and new depth-mapping controls.

Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines.

