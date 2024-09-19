Filmmakers attack Lionsgate plan to train AI video on back catalogue (and yes, that means John Wick)

A deal to create Hollywood's first AI video generator hasn't been well received.

Keanu Reeves as John Wick
(Image credit: Lionsgate)

AI video has been advancing at a rapid rate, but there are still significant hurdles, both in terms of the tech and ethical and legal aspects. That means that major studios have largely avoided significant use of AI video generation so far, but that's about to change.

Lionsgate, the Canadian-US entertainment company behind franchises like John Wick, Saw and the Hunger Games, has announced a deal with the AI video developer Runway. They will create an exclusive custom generative AI model based on the company's film and TV library (see our pick of the best video-editing software for your own work).

