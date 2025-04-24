The Midnight Walk is a 'cosy' stop-motion horror game completely made by hand

Indie devs Moonhood's Klaus Lyngeled and Olov Redman have 3D scanned hundreds of hand-crafted models.

The recently released South of Midnight may have an aesthetic inspired by handmade stop-motion animation but it's still created with 3D models. Despite sharing a similar name, The Midnight Walk goes one step further – everything you see does actually physically exist.

"I've been working with games for 30 years now, but I've always been kind of making sculptures too," Moonhood co-founder Klaus Lyngeled tells me.

Alan Wen
