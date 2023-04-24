Sony ZV-E10 review: powerful, affordable beginner camera for content creators

The Sony ZV-E10 is a fantastic addition to any content creator's setup. It's easily portable, has a comfortable build and sits at an affordable price point for those just getting into camera work.

Why you can trust Creative Bloq Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

Sony ZV-E10: Key specs Type: Digital SLR

Max Resolution: 6000 x 4000

Pixels: 24.2 megapixels

Sensor: APS-C type (23.5 x 15.6 mm), Exmor CMOS sensor

Lens: E-mount

ISO: Auto, 100-32,000

Viewfinder: Yes, electronic

Monitor: 7.5cm TFT

Face detection: Face/Eye Priority in AF, Face Priority in Multi Metering, Regist. Faces Priority

Storage: Multi slot for Memory Stick Duo / SD memory card

Format: JPEG, RAW, XAVC S

Battery: Rechargeable battery with USB-C charging

Weight: 343 grams

Size: 115.2 x 64.2 x 44.8 mm

The Sony ZV-E10 is specifically marketed towards vlogging, content creation and video work. It features fantastic customisation options, interchangeable lens compatibility and beautiful 4K video capture. It's similar to its vlogging predecessor, the Sony ZV-1, but features some welcome improvements to make it more beginner friendly and build upon some loved features to better them. I'll happily admit I am still rather new to the world of 'high-end' cameras, and the idea of learning the UI of the ZV-E10 was rather daunting. But as soon as I started poking around in menus and learning what each mode was capable of, I quickly got into the flow.



Spec-wise, the camera has a 24MP APS-C sensor and is powered by Sony's NP-FW50 batteries. The max image size is 6,000 x 4,000px, and the ZV-E10 captures 4K video at up to 30fps. I found both footage and photos to overall be crisp and beautiful quality that was perfectly suited for my basic vlogging and content creation. Is there any surprise that we consider this among our top three picks for the best camera for YouTube?

Sony ZV-E10 review: BUILD AND HANDLING

(Image credit: Future)

The ZV-E10 is beautifully compact. It weighs just 364 grams, making it incredibly lightweight compared to similar cameras. Considering the main use of this device is meant to be for vlogging, you want to be assured you can hold this camera up for an extended period of time while out and about without straining your arm. I did some extensive testing with the camera being handheld and had no issues with my arms feeling strained. The body has a really comfortable grip, with the indentation near the lens on the front fitting my fingers very snugly to make holding the camera easy for extended periods of time.

The rotating screen is one of my favourite features of this camera. I loved how easily I could set the camera up at various angles and still clearly see the screen. It's touch-sensitive, vibrant and easy to read. It has a sturdy build and the rotating function means you can easily protect the screen from any accidental bumps and scratches when not in use.

FEATURES

(Image credit: Future)

The ZV-E10 has some excellent features to make content creation easy and streamlined. With vlogging at the forefront of this device's design, Sony has integrated plenty of handy tools into their software to make it easy to use. A welcome feature of the Sony ZV-E10 is the dedicated background defocus button. This handy little control does exactly what it says on the tin: it will automatically focus and defocus with ease by adjusting the aperture to either blur or sharpen the background. I found this an incredibly helpful feature, especially for focusing on facial details when vlogging or showcasing products as I didn't have to take time to manually focus. It also has an impressive zoom capability that is controlled by the dedicated zoom toggle.

PERFORMANCE

An example of a photo taken in the automatic photo mode of some glass dice. (Image credit: Future)

Performance-wise, I found the ZV-E10 handled extended photography and video work without suffering any kind of software lag. Focusing and defocusing is responsive and easily adjustable both in automatic and manual modes. The UI feels a little aged compared to other cameras, but at no point did I have an issue with performance itself.

PRICE

(Image credit: Future)

When purchasing the ZV-E10, you have two options for how you want to buy it. You can either opt for the body only to choose your own lens, or go for the full package that includes both the camera body and lens. The body-only options generally retail for $699/£679, whereas the full package featuring the 16-50 mm f/3.5-5.6 lens goes for $799.99/£769. We do see pretty frequent price drops on this camera during sale events though, which is good news. Overall, I find this price point extremely acceptable for the quality of the product you get, especially when comparing it to other similar cameras that easily come in at over $1,000/£1,000.

Should I buy the Sony ZV-E10?

(Image credit: Future)

Overall, I loved my time with this camera. As someone that frequently makes online content, it's easy to see why this camera is a top choice among content creators and vloggers. The compact build is comfy to hold and easy to carry around when filming on the go. The ability to buy the body only is also a great option for those that are picky about their camera lenses and want to opt for something more high-end. I'd happily suggest the Sony ZV-E10 to anyone who wants a camera that has both good photo and video compatibility that sits at a decent price point that feels well worth paying.

Related articles: