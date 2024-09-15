This Barbie X Kodak collab is the cutest

Pink goes with everything, right? Especially instant cameras.

Barbie tech accessories have been infiltrating the industry lately, and as I spotted at IFA, Kodak is the latest to fall victim to Barbie branding. The popular instant camera manufacturer has launched a limited edition collaboration with Mattel, to put a pink perspective on its instant print products and Printomatic digital instant camera.

It all started with the Barbie Nokia flip phone, which is far from being one of the best camera phones on the market, yet has been a huge hit for nostalgia seekers who want to live off the grid. This new Barbie X Kodak collab feels a little unnecessary, given that the Barbie movie hype from last summer has seemingly died down. But with that said, I really like the hot pink design of the new Barbie Printomatic, keeping it retro with the white stripe at the top and an abundance of Barbie logos at the bottom.

