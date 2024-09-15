This Barbie X Kodak collab is the cutest

Barbie tech accessories have been infiltrating the industry lately, and as I spotted at IFA, Kodak is the latest to fall victim to Barbie branding. The popular instant camera manufacturer has launched a limited edition collaboration with Mattel, to put a pink perspective on its instant print products and Printomatic digital instant camera.

It all started with the Barbie Nokia flip phone, which is far from being one of the best camera phones on the market, yet has been a huge hit for nostalgia seekers who want to live off the grid. This new Barbie X Kodak collab feels a little unnecessary, given that the Barbie movie hype from last summer has seemingly died down. But with that said, I really like the hot pink design of the new Barbie Printomatic, keeping it retro with the white stripe at the top and an abundance of Barbie logos at the bottom.

The camera operates with a point-and-shoot design, and produces instant 2" x 3" prints that are vibrant, water-resistant, and adhesive-backed so you can stick them anywhere (great for scrapbooking!). The camera uses ZINK (Zero Ink) technology, unlike Fujifilm's Instax range for a cleaner printing process. The camera will be priced at €99.99 (UK and US pricing tbc) and is expected to be available in November 2024.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Kodak / Mattel) (Image credit: Kodak / Mattel)

Kodak also has a Barbe edition of its Step Slim instant mobile printer, which allows users to print any image from their smartphone but with a Barbie twist, offering themed stickers, filters, and frames to be applied. The super thin, palm-sized photo printer will retail alongside the Barbie Printomatic at a price of €114 (UK and US pricing tbc) and has also been given a Barbie-approved makeover.

Showcased for the first time at IFA 2024, both products are available in two slightly different designs. There's the hot pink Barbie logo print, or a more checkerboard-style design with a 'B' for Barbie and hearts sitting within the two-tone pink squares.

Whichever design you choose, it's clear that this collab will appeal to all ages, especially creatives looking to create versatile keepsakes. According to Kodak, there will be bundles available at launch with matching product cases, stickers, frames and photo albums to please Barbie fans. If you're interested in instant photography, take a look at my recent review of the Instax Mini 99.