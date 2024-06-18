Why I won't be taking the new Instax Wide 400 out in public

Fujifilm has announced yet another new roster of instant camera products today with the launch of its latest Instax Wide 400 analog camera and an upgraded Instax mini LiPlay hybrid model. The Instax range is renowned for its popular branded camera film and super cute products, most of which are excellent cameras for beginners to get started with.

I recently got acquainted with the Instax Mini 99 instant camera, and I love everything about it. From the all-black design to advanced features that blend the best aspects of instant cameras with digital photography. While I adore the Mini 99 (released in March) and my Instax Mini 40 camera, I have to question why Instax is insistent on making such ugly cameras as of late.

It began with the Instax Pal (released in September) which is the company's first-ever pocket-sized digital camera. I totally get where they were going with creating a cute miniature camera, and a lot of people love it, but I can't unsee Monsters Inc. when I look at it. The Instax Pal I quickly forgave. But the new Instax Wide 400 is a real head-scratcher for me. I just don't get why they chose that one colour option and bulky design.

You can see from this image just how big the camera is! (Image credit: Fujifilm / Instax)

Don't get me wrong, I think Instax products are fantastic and there are a lot of great things about the new Instax Wide 400. For starters, it allows users to capture much wider images using Fujifilm Instax Wide camera film, which is twice as wide as Instax's mini film. Take a look at our best Instax film designs if you need some buying advice.

The Instax Wide 400 is also a direct successor to the Instax Wide 300 model, released 10 years ago, so it's about time Instax brought out a more modern wide-format instant camera. According to Instax, the Wide 400 model offers handy features such as automatic exposure and flash control, meaning you can snap an instant photo in just one click without any fuss. It also has an analog-style self-timer lever with different increments to choose from, and an LED countdown to keep track of remaining time.

But that's not all, it boasts an enhanced viewfinder for better composition using a target spot, the camera also has two focus modes: normal, and landscape, plus it comes with a close-up lens attachment for macro photography to ensure that you don't miss a thing when up to 40cm away.

(Image credit: Fujifilm / Instax)

Getting back to the design, Instax has described the Wide 400 as being "a sense of adventure meets modern styling". Now it's starting to make a bit more sense why this camera is camo green – or "fresh, understated Green" as Instax describes it. Out in the wilderness surrounded by forest trees or camping by a lake, this camera would certainly blend in nicely.

All of this sounds great, but the new Instax Wide 400 camera is pretty big, weighing in at 616 grams (without batteries or film cartridge) making it significantly heavier than other Instax models (the Mini 99 is only 340g). Therefore it might not be the best choice if you're going for a hike or need to pack lightly for camping.

Picturing this camera for use in the city is where I get put off. And it's not just the colour either. Every design choice with the Instax Wide 400 screams outdoor, from the ridges on the side of the camera to the circular grip marks around the lens barrel. It almost looks inflatable and rubbery, as if it had a rugged casing around it. The back of the camera sports an embossed pattern in the bottom corner and has a metallic-looking clasp for releasing the film cartridge.

(Image credit: Fujifilm / Instax)

Clearly a lot of work has gone into the design of this new instant camera, but I can't help but think it just looks bad. Dare I say almost like a kid's camera. I know that Instax has the potential to make gorgeous and luxury-looking cameras, so I can only guess that this must have been a marketing choice aimed at a different type of consumer. It certainly strays from the bubblegum pastel aesthetic of the Instax Mini 11 and 12 series.

In some of the press images the camera looks more teal-toned, which is a great step up from the darker clay-like vibes that are present in some of the other imagery. Until I get to see this camera in person, I guess it's hard to tell how vibrant it really is.

If you're interested in the new Instax Wide 400 camera, then it will be on sale and available from 12 July at a price of $149.95 / £129.99. For some other Instax options, take a look at our clever deals widget below showcasing the best prices on Instax cameras from retailers in your region.