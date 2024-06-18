Why I won't be taking the new Instax Wide 400 out in public

I didn’t think it could get worse than the Instax Pal.

The Instax Wide 400 camera
(Image credit: Fujifilm / Instax)

Fujifilm has announced yet another new roster of instant camera products today with the launch of its latest Instax Wide 400 analog camera and an upgraded Instax mini LiPlay hybrid model. The Instax range is renowned for its popular branded camera film and super cute products, most of which are excellent cameras for beginners to get started with. 

I recently got acquainted with the Instax Mini 99 instant camera, and I love everything about it. From the all-black design to advanced features that blend the best aspects of instant cameras with digital photography. While I adore the Mini 99 (released in March) and my Instax Mini 40  camera, I have to question why Instax is insistent on making such ugly cameras as of late. 

