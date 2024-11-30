I've tested all of these Instax products, and now they're up to 33% off for Black Friday

Perfect for photo enthusiasts (and great stocking fillers), the photographer in your life will love these Instant photography gifts.

Black Friday Instax deals
(Image credit: Future / Fujifilm Instax)

I love instant photography, and these Black Friday deals on Fujifilm Instax products are a great choice for any photo enthusiasts (and make for excellent stocking fillers too). Most Instax Mini cameras are under $200, and the Instax photo printers are even more affordable, but these Black Friday deals with up to 30% off sweeten the deal even more.

I've been a photographer for over 14 years now, so believe me when I say that I've used just about every type of camera you can get – but instant cameras are my fave. I recently reviewed the Instax Mini 99 camera (which I adore) and have tested a few others including the Instax Wide 400 and new Lomography Wide Glass cameras for our sister site, TechRadar, and had a ton of fun shooting with them.

Instax Mini 99
Instax Mini 99: was US$199.95 now US$179 at BHPhoto

Save $20.95: I still own this instant camera from Fujifilm, and I absolutely love its sleek black design and the manual control dials that let you get creative with your instant prints. This camera uses Instax Mini film and prints out your images in a flash.

Price check: $189.95 at B&H Photo | $189.99 at Best Buy

Instax Link Wide Printer
Instax Link Wide Printer: was US$149.95 now US$99.95 at digitalcameraworld.com

Save $50: I reviewed this Fujifilm printer back when I worked on our sister site, Digital Camera World, and I love that it prints any image from your smartphone or camera out onto real Instax film (although this is a lot pricier than other photo printers).

It comes in Ash White or Mocha Gray colours, and you can read my review here if you want to know more.

Price check: B&H Photo: $99.95 | Best Buy: $99.99

Fujifilm Instax Wide 400
Fujifilm Instax Wide 400: was US$149.95 now US$134.99 at Amazon

Save $15: If you prefer shooting wider prints, then you'll love the Instax Wide 400. It's incredibly easy to use, and takes great photos (it's just a shame about that awful camo green colour).

See my Instax Wide 400 review for details.

Price check: $139.95 at B&H Photo |$139.99 at Target

