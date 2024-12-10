My favourite portable 1TB external hard drive is now down to just $85

I personally love this pocket-sized, super-fast SSD hard drive.

If you're looking for a Christmas present for the creative in your life – and they're looking for a lightning-fast, portable external SSD hard drive with 1TB sapce – you can't do much better than the Crucial X9 Pro, 1TB USB-C SSD, because it's down from $120 to just $85 over at Best Buy.

I can recommend this wholeheartedly because I actually own this exact model. And whether I'm dealing with big photography files, InDesign docs or large video files, I can transfer and get to them immediately thanks to this pocket-sized SSD.

Crucial, 1TB, SSDWas: $120Now: $85 at Best BuySave $35

Overview: This is a super slim, small and fast external SSD hard drive. It's ideal for moving big files around quickly and being an SSD it can deal with a knock or a drop easily without being broken.

Key features: Maximum 1050 megabytes per second read and write speeds | USB-C connectivity | works with Windows, Mac, Android | Size: 2.55 inches x 1.96 inches | Weight: 38 ounces.

Price history: The lowest price this model has gone for was $79 over Black Friday. But with Black Friday long gone, this is currently the lowest price that I can find on this model.

Price comparison: $100.99 at Amazon

