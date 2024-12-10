If you're looking for a Christmas present for the creative in your life – and they're looking for a lightning-fast, portable external SSD hard drive with 1TB sapce – you can't do much better than the Crucial X9 Pro, 1TB USB-C SSD, because it's down from $120 to just $85 over at Best Buy.

I can recommend this wholeheartedly because I actually own this exact model. And whether I'm dealing with big photography files, InDesign docs or large video files, I can transfer and get to them immediately thanks to this pocket-sized SSD.

And I can't stress how small this thing is. It's so easy to carry around that I've chosen it as the best portable option in my list of the best external hard drives currently on sale for creatives. Read on more more details...