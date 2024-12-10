My favourite portable 1TB external hard drive is now down to just $85
I personally love this pocket-sized, super-fast SSD hard drive.
If you're looking for a Christmas present for the creative in your life – and they're looking for a lightning-fast, portable external SSD hard drive with 1TB sapce – you can't do much better than the Crucial X9 Pro, 1TB USB-C SSD, because it's down from $120 to just $85 over at Best Buy.
I can recommend this wholeheartedly because I actually own this exact model. And whether I'm dealing with big photography files, InDesign docs or large video files, I can transfer and get to them immediately thanks to this pocket-sized SSD.
And I can't stress how small this thing is. It's so easy to carry around that I've chosen it as the best portable option in my list of the best external hard drives currently on sale for creatives. Read on more more details...
Crucial, 1TB, SSD
Was: $120
Now: $85 at Best Buy
Save $35
Overview: This is a super slim, small and fast external SSD hard drive. It's ideal for moving big files around quickly and being an SSD it can deal with a knock or a drop easily without being broken.
Key features: Maximum 1050 megabytes per second read and write speeds | USB-C connectivity | works with Windows, Mac, Android | Size: 2.55 inches x 1.96 inches | Weight: 38 ounces.
Price history: The lowest price this model has gone for was $79 over Black Friday. But with Black Friday long gone, this is currently the lowest price that I can find on this model.
Price comparison: $100.99 at Amazon
