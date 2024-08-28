The new Barbie Flip Phone looks like a total dream

But I'm not sure who's going to buy it.

Barbie Flip Phone
Hi Barbie! If you're seeking a nostalgic flair and looking to go back to 2005, then this new Nokia Barbie phone from HMD is the key. Yes, it's a real flip phone. Although it's not quite a smartphone, more of a feature phone really, with dual-SIM 4G connectivity and not much else under the hood. If you love snapping photos, then you might be better off with one of the best iPhones for photography. However, if you're eager to say goodbye to social media then owning a dumbphone is a great way to take a temporary vacay from apps.

With a design straight out of The Barbie DreamHouse, this power pink phone doesn't look real at first glance, with a very plastic aesthetic. The Barbie Flip Phone is available for preorder now at a price of $129 / £99.99, which isn't the most budget-friendly price for a feature phone. But it will certainly appeal to those who love pink and want to embrace their feminine energy.

Barbie Flip Phone
