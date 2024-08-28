The new Barbie Flip Phone looks like a total dream

Hi Barbie! If you're seeking a nostalgic flair and looking to go back to 2005, then this new Nokia Barbie phone from HMD is the key. Yes, it's a real flip phone. Although it's not quite a smartphone, more of a feature phone really, with dual-SIM 4G connectivity and not much else under the hood. If you love snapping photos, then you might be better off with one of the best iPhones for photography. However, if you're eager to say goodbye to social media then owning a dumbphone is a great way to take a temporary vacay from apps.

With a design straight out of The Barbie DreamHouse, this power pink phone doesn't look real at first glance, with a very plastic aesthetic. The Barbie Flip Phone is available for preorder now at a price of $129 / £99.99, which isn't the most budget-friendly price for a feature phone. But it will certainly appeal to those who love pink and want to embrace their feminine energy.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: HMD) (Image credit: HMD) (Image credit: HMD) (Image credit: HMD)

As for specs, the front display of the phone is only 2.8 inches, and you'll have to survive with only 64MB of RAM (yikes), but you do get Bluetooth connectivity, an MP3 player, a radio receiver, and up to 9 hours of battery life according to HMD, which is pretty impressive. On the back of the phone, you'll find a full mirror casing and a 0.3 MP camera (definitely not the best camera phone for selfies) with rear LED flash, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and it charges via USB-C which is at least a useful modern element.

The device also comes with two Barbie covers to hide the mirror on the back of the phone, as well as stickers, Barbie charms, and crystals for full accessory customisation. The phone is said to have a Barbie-themed user interface too which is a fun element, with Easter eggs for fans, and basic apps including Malibu Snake and Barbie meditation (whatever that is) to keep users entertained.

I'll be honest, this release feels way too late and a little out of context given that last year's Barbie movie hype has died down. But with that said, I love that people are beginning to embrace dumb phones as a way to detach from society and live off the grid for a little while. The aim of the Barbie Flip phone is apparent, to help people spend more time in the present moment without any distracting apps or social media commitments. "Time to disconnect to reconnect" as HMD puts it.

The Barbie Flip phone could also be a great first phone for young teens who only want to speak with their friends and take photos, or possibly the ultimate hen party phone. Whatever the reason, if you're interested in owning Barbie's phone IRL then it will cost you $129. / £99.99 directly from HMD, with orders expected to ship in October.