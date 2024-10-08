Unless you're going for one of these 5 Prime Day laptop deals, I'd wait for Black Friday

Amazon Prime Day in October is here, and we're tracking all the best offers across a range of products, and so far we've found some great iPad deals, a variety of juicy drawing tablet deals and a gaggle of all-time lows from Samsung. But it's not such a feast in Laptop Land so far. In fact, I've been searching all over the web for the best laptop deals from Amazon and its rivals, and only managed to come up with 5 deals I can truly recommend you go for if you simply cannot wait for Black Friday.

The good news, though, is that one of these offers is on what I still consider the best laptop of the year: over $200 off the ASUS Zenbook Duo. Meanwhile, UK shoppers get a whopping $800 (that's 25%) off one of the year's most impressive gaming laptops, the Acer Predator Helios 18.

There are 3 other worthy deals across the US and UK, and you can scroll on down to see them, but apart from that, I'm going to be brutally honest and say that if you're looking for something these laptops don't cover, just wait for Black Friday.

The best US Prime Day laptop deals in October

ASUS Zenbook Duo OLED (2024): $1,499 $1,274.99 at Amazon

Save $225: I tried this absolutely unique laptop out when it was first introduced at the start of the year, and I was smitten. So was my hardware expert Ian when he reviewed it for us, and we both agree the Zenbook Duo is still the frontrunner for Laptop of the Year honours. And now it's a very tempting 15% off, so if you need more screens all the time everywhere you go, for less, this is the offer to jump on.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 18: $1,749 $1,549 at Amazon

Save $200: We reviewed this laptop's smaller-screened sibling earlier this year, the Predator Helios Neo 16, but it not only passed every gaming task; it ran the creative gauntlet with ease too, so this offer with the even bigger screen is definitely worth it for those who are looking for gaming and pro-level creative power in one package. At $1,549, it's one of the cheaper ways to get your hands on a GeForce 4070 graphics card, too.

LG gram 14-inch 2-in-1: $1,299.99 $759.99 at Amazon

Save $540: This is a massive discount on a very capable LG gram 2-in-1, which has 16GB RAM, an Intel Core 5 Ultra processor and a vivid touchscreen in a super-lightweight package that weighs under 1.3kg. It's got more grunt than the LG gram SuperSlim we reviewed late last year (and liked a lot), now at over 42% off.

The best UK Prime Day laptop deals in October

MSI Prestige 14 AI: £1,599 £854 at Amazon

Save £745: I've found two good Prime Day deals on laptops in the UK, and both of them are absolute whoppers. First up is this MSI Prestige 14 AI, which is a staggering 47% off this Prime Day. It's got the latest-gen Intel Core 7 Ultra, 32GB RAM, a 2.8K screen and an NVIDIA GeForce 4050 graphics card (so you can do 3D rendering and game on it in equal measures), for under £900, which is a flippin' bargain, I tell you.

Acer Predator Helios 18: £3,199 £2,399 at Amazon

Save £800: We reviewed this absolute Godzilla of a gaming laptop earlier this year, and one of the few drawbacks we found with it was its price tag, which was as gargantuan as its benchmark figures. But now, with a full 25% knocked off the sticker price, it's a perfect deal for gaming-hungry creatives (or creative-hungry gamers...) with pro needs. [slaps roof of laptop] This bad boy can fit so many 3D renders in it.

