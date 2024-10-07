I've been looking at iPad Prime Day deals for hours – the best offers are on older iPads
The 9th and 10th generation iPads are discounted this Prime Day.
Amazon Prime Day in October is just hours away, and we've been tracking the best Apple Prime Day deals over on our live blog. Our conclusion? The best offers to be had are on the slightly older iPads. The 9th gen iPad costs $199 at Amazon (down from $329) and the 10th gen iPad costs $299 at Amazon, down from $349, and there are UK discounts to be had too. While neither of these iPads boasts the 'M' chip of newer models, they're still very capable machines that will be more than enough for most people.
US iPad deals
Save $130: This is a great iPad, and idea if you want a family tab to pass around and be used for streaming and light games. It's the last but one generation, but to my mind it's better value than the iPad 10, which tried to catch up with the iPad Air specs too much for my liking. And at $199, it's a steal.
Price check: Best Buy: $199
Save $50: This is the next gen up from the iPad below and is a capable tablet. There's 64GB storage, WiFi and the deal extends across four different colourways. It's still not an 'M' chip but most people will find its more than enough for their needs.
Price check: Best Buy: $299
UK iPad deals
Save £100: There's a decent deal on this budget iPad in the UK too. It's currently almost at the lowest price we've seen – lower than July, but it will hopefully drop further.
Price check: Amazon: £279.97
Save $50: This tablet has 64GB storage and comes in Silver. We gave it four out of five stars in our iPad 2022 review and loved its bigger and brighter screen than its predecessor. Despite its slightly older chip, we found it more than capable of managing 4K video editing and graphics heavy gaming.
Price check: Very: £329
If these deals aren't quite right, our automatic deals widget pulls in the best offers for you, below.
