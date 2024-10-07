I've been looking at iPad Prime Day deals for hours – the best offers are on older iPads

Amazon Prime Day in October is just hours away, and we've been tracking the best Apple Prime Day deals over on our live blog. Our conclusion? The best offers to be had are on the slightly older iPads. The 9th gen iPad costs $199 at Amazon (down from $329) and the 10th gen iPad costs $299 at Amazon, down from $349, and there are UK discounts to be had too. While neither of these iPads boasts the 'M' chip of newer models, they're still very capable machines that will be more than enough for most people.

Elsewhere, we're tracking the best Nintendo Switch offers as well as the best deals on office chairs this Prime Day.

US iPad deals

UK iPad deals

If these deals aren't quite right, our automatic deals widget pulls in the best offers for you, below.