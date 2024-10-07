I've been looking at iPad Prime Day deals for hours – the best offers are on older iPads

News
By
published

The 9th and 10th generation iPads are discounted this Prime Day.

iPad 10 Prime day deal.
(Image credit: Future)
Jump To:

Amazon Prime Day in October is just hours away, and we've been tracking the best Apple Prime Day deals over on our live blog. Our conclusion? The best offers to be had are on the slightly older iPads. The 9th gen iPad costs $199 at Amazon (down from $329) and the 10th gen iPad costs $299 at Amazon, down from $349, and there are UK discounts to be had too. While neither of these iPads boasts the 'M' chip of newer models, they're still very capable machines that will be more than enough for most people.

Elsewhere, we're tracking the best Nintendo Switch offers as well as the best deals on office chairs this Prime Day.

Apple iPad 9th gen (2021)
Apple iPad 9th gen (2021): was US$329 now US$199 at Amazon US

Save $130: This is a great iPad, and idea if you want a family tab to pass around and be used for streaming and light games. It's the last but one generation, but to my mind it's better value than the iPad 10, which tried to catch up with the iPad Air specs too much for my liking. And at $199, it's a steal.

Price check: Best Buy: $199

View Deal
Apple iPad 10th gen (2021)
Apple iPad 10th gen (2021): was US$349 now US$299 at Amazon US

Save $50: This is the next gen up from the iPad below and is a capable tablet. There's 64GB storage, WiFi and the deal extends across four different colourways. It's still not an 'M' chip but most people will find its more than enough for their needs.

Price check: Best Buy: $299

View Deal
Apple iPad 9th gen (2022)
Apple iPad 9th gen (2022): was £329 now £249 at currys.co.uk

Save £100: There's a decent deal on this budget iPad in the UK too. It's currently almost at the lowest price we've seen – lower than July, but it will hopefully drop further.

Price check: Amazon: £279.97

View Deal
Apple iPad 10th gen (2021)
Apple iPad 10th gen (2021): was £349 now £299 at Amazon UK

Save $50: This tablet has 64GB storage and comes in Silver. We gave it four out of five stars in our iPad 2022 review and loved its bigger and brighter screen than its predecessor. Despite its slightly older chip, we found it more than capable of managing 4K video editing and graphics heavy gaming.

Price check: Very: £329

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can. 

Related articles