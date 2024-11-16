These are the retailers offering Black Friday guarantees

One of the worst elements of Black Friday is the mental gymnastics that it can take to figure out the best time to buy, and ensure that you get the lowest possible price on a product. With Black Friday sales starting much earlier each year, it can be difficult to decide whether you should cash in on a deal when you see it, or wait until the big day for any potential further discounts. Take a look at our Black Friday hacks if you're looking for some bigger savings.

Thankfully, several retailers are taking away the stress this year by introducing Black Friday guarantees and price promises. This usually means that a store will price match against other retailers, and if the price of a Black Friday deal is lowered any further after you purchase, and before a certain date, then you can claim a refund on the difference.

With a Black Friday price promise, you can shop with more confidence knowing that even if a price becomes lower on Black Friday (November 29) or Cyber Monday (December 2), you're covered. I've rounded up the top retailers offering Black Friday guarantees in both the US and UK below. You're welcome.

US Retailers

Best Buy

Best Buy has a Holiday Price Match Guarantee in effect this Black Friday through December 25. This means that If Best Buy's prices fall lower during the holiday season, they will match it so the customer always has the best price. This can be requested by online chat or by phone.In addition, Best Buy is also matching product prices from other key online and local competitors within Best Buy's Qualified Competitors list for new products only.

That's not all. Best Buy is also offering an extended holiday return and exchange policy whereby any purchases made from November 1, through to December 31, are covered by an extended return period up until January 14, 2025. If you're looking for more ways to save on products this Black Friday, consider getting a Best Buy membership ahead of Black Friday for exclusive deals and member-only prices.

Newegg

(Image credit: Newegg)

At Newegg, customers are covered by a Black Friday Price Protection Program which entails automatic refunds to customers that have purchased eligible products from November 1 through November 20, 2024, that have since become discounted to a lower price on Newegg.com on or before November 30.

The best part is that Newegg will automatically refund the difference to the original payment method of the customer, and there's no need to track prices or submit a claim – refunds will be automatically processed by December 10th with an email confirmation sent out. Now that's a stress-free Black Friday experience.

Target

Target also has a Price Match guarantee in place for customers this Black Friday which covers purchases made in-store or online from November 7. If the product price falls lower at Target on or before December 24, customers can request a price match, though proof of purchase will be required for price adjustments.

There are a few T's &C's that you might want to check before relying on Target's Price Match Guarantee, as some of the small print suggests that price matches are not valid if the product is on clearance or sold by Target Plus, or if you bought the item in a Target store, and the lower price is from a different Target store.

UK Retailers

Currys

(Image credit: Currys)

Currys is offering a price promise and Black Friday Price Match Guarantee on plenty of its eligible products. The catch? They must have been purchased after the 30th of October, and it covers any price drops before the 2nd of December (so this does NOT include Cyber Monday discounts).

You must claim any price matches by the 9th of December, and be mindful that Sky Glass, ink products, and products with a red ‘Epic Deals’ badge are not included or covered by this guarantee.

Argos

Argos is continuing its Price Promise campaign during Black Friday this year, but it only applies to products specifically marked with the "Price Promise" badge. What are the benefits? You can rest easy knowing that these campaign product prices will not fall below the purchase price before December 25, 2024.

The campaign covers Black Friday products purchased both in-store and online at Argos, but excludes products either not labelled with the Price Promise badge, or those that are labelled differently as ‘hot products’ for example – so keep an eye on this. It also only applies to products purchased between 1 November to 3 December 2024.