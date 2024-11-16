These are the retailers offering Black Friday guarantees

Advice
By
published

You don't have to wait until November 29 for the best deal this Black Friday, with retailers offering price match promises.

Retailer Black Friday
(Image credit: Future / Argos / Currys / Newegg / Best Buy / Target)
Jump To:

One of the worst elements of Black Friday is the mental gymnastics that it can take to figure out the best time to buy, and ensure that you get the lowest possible price on a product. With Black Friday sales starting much earlier each year, it can be difficult to decide whether you should cash in on a deal when you see it, or wait until the big day for any potential further discounts. Take a look at our Black Friday hacks if you're looking for some bigger savings.

Thankfully, several retailers are taking away the stress this year by introducing Black Friday guarantees and price promises. This usually means that a store will price match against other retailers, and if the price of a Black Friday deal is lowered any further after you purchase, and before a certain date, then you can claim a refund on the difference.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Beth Nicholls
Beth Nicholls
Ecommerce Writer

Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World, and has since earned bylines on TechRadar too. With a Masters degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team. Her background working as a tester for CeX let her play around with all kinds of weird and wonderful products, including robots, and she’s recently gotten into 3D printing too. Outside of CB, you’ll find her gaming on her PS5, photographing local shows under the alias Bethshootsbands, and making TikToks of her dog, Tilly. 

Related articles