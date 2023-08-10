These hilarious font fails are a typographer's nightmare

Some people spend hours agonising over what font to use for even the most trivial of communicational messages. Others really don't. We've surely all seen some terrible font fails out there but they may pale in comparison to some of the travesties gathered in an online forum collecting some of the most questionable typographic decisions spotted in the wild.

From unfortunate resemblances to unintended letters to text that's entirely illegible or just downright ugly, the Font Gore subreddit is a repository for crimes against typography (see our picks of the best free fonts and perfect font pairings if you want to avoid the same fate).

Over on Reddit, people have been posting typographical travesties in the Font Gore subreddit since way back in 2015, and there are some clangers. From unfortunate double entendres to unintentional comedy, here's a sample.

Not what you expect with your take out.

No excuses at all for not finding the way.

The quotation marks on this are just a bonus.

Saturday Night Live's favourite font... AKA the Avatar font.

Führer gold?

Just rude!

Well, it can be, to be honest.



Take a look at out pick of the worst design fails for more gems. Want to revamp your own font selections? See our guides to the best free web fonts, the best Google fonts and the best Adobe fonts.