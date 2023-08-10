These hilarious font fails are a typographer's nightmare

Some people spend hours agonising over what font to use for even the most trivial of communicational messages. Others really don't. We've surely all seen some terrible font fails out there but they may pale in comparison to some of the travesties gathered in an online forum collecting some of the most questionable typographic decisions spotted in the wild.
From unfortunate resemblances to unintended letters to text that's entirely illegible or just downright ugly, the Font Gore subreddit is a repository for crimes against typography (see our picks of the best free fonts and perfect font pairings if you want to avoid the same fate).
Over on Reddit, people have been posting typographical travesties in the Font Gore subreddit since way back in 2015, and there are some clangers. From unfortunate double entendres to unintentional comedy, here's a sample.
ah yes. the cilantro lime enema. from r/fontgore
Not what you expect with your take out.
They tried (x-post r/therewasanattempt) from r/fontgore
No excuses at all for not finding the way.
This is on all county sheriff vehicles… (x-post r/suspiciousquotes) from r/fontgore
The quotation marks on this are just a bonus.
Felt like this belonged here from r/fontgore
Saturday Night Live's favourite font... AKA the Avatar font.
That’s my favorite color too from r/fontgore
Führer gold?
Tw*t yourself from r/fontgore
Just rude!
Art is Anal ? from r/fontgore
Well, it can be, to be honest.
Take a look at out pick of the worst design fails for more gems. Want to revamp your own font selections? See our guides to the best free web fonts, the best Google fonts and the best Adobe fonts.