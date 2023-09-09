Ingenious typography stamp set is a treat for font fans

Typographers and anyone interested in experimenting with building letterforms and type-based visuals might want to take a look at this new Kickstarter project. BlockFace is a clever modular stamp set that can be used to create letters and other symbols and patterns.

The set features 24 stamps made on a 10mm grid. These can be combined to create all kinds of new possibilities (see our pick of the best free fonts and best fun fonts for inspiration).

A post shared by Will Mower (@will.mower) A photo posted by on

Created by the graphic artist and printmaker Will Mower with Open Press Project, BlockFace is open source, so you can download the files to make the stamps yourself if you have a 3D printer. However, you will need to source the materials you need to make the rubber, foam and adhesive that you need to make the stamps.

Alternatively, through Kickstarter, the project is offering nicely presented ready-to-go Blockface kits and DIY kits that come with the materials needed to make one set of stamps.

Image 1 of 3 The Blockface Typebook kit features 24 stamps (Image credit: Will Mower / Open Press Project)

Stamps can be mixed and matched to create unique letterforms, symbols and patterns (Image credit: Will Mower / Open Press Project) The stamps in action (Image credit: Will Mower / Open Press Project)

Mower says that “BlockFace is more than just a crafting tool; it's an exploration into symbols, pattern-making, and typography in a tactile, hands-on manner." As well as being of use for designing unique typefaces, the modular stamps can be mixed and matched for pattern-making. Mower thinks it can also be useful as a hands-on educational tool for use when teaching students about symbols and typography (see our guide to font design if you're looking to make your own typeface).