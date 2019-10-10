15 fun fonts to put a smile on your face

Fun fonts are the order of the day. There's almost an endless supply of fonts whirling around the web and for some projects you'll want to keep things light. This selection is sure to put a smile on your readers' faces.

We've searched the web for the fonts with a sense of fun and presented them here for you. Explore the list below and don't worry – Comic Sans didn't make the cut. If you want something slightly different, you can check out our selection of top retro fonts or calligraphy fonts.

01. Mohr Rounded

Soft terminals give this fun font a friendly feel

Format: OTF

A curvier version of the Mohr typeface, this fun font features soft terminals for a friendly look. The family includes three versions (normal, alt and italic) in a wide range of weights, making it nice and versatile. It was designed by Sofia Mohr for Latinotype and is available from £21.99 for individual styles.

02. Caramel Macchiato

If you like your fonts sweet, this one's for you (Image credit: Orenari)

Caramel Macchiato is as sweet as the name suggests. Swirly and bouncy, it leaps off the page with bursts of caffeinated energy. A layered font, with two font styles, it's available for $14. It's worth having a look at Orenari's other font creations as there are lots of other fun font options to behold.

03. Yikes

There's nothing scary about this fun font

The aptly titled Yikes is free to use in your personal projects. This fun font has a jelly-like feel, with the strokes getting thicker at junctions. It was created by freelance brand designer Maciek Martyniuk – aka Yomagick – who has generously shared it with us all on Behance.

04. Escafina

This fun font was inspired by mid-century advertising

Format: OTF

Escafina is an upright script font that reinvents the lively 1960s-70s serif swash cap aesthetic for the digital age. It also draws inspiration from vintage signage and mid-century advertising. This fun font was created by type designer and lettering artist Riley Cran, who's also the man behind Lost Type.

05. Buffon

Buffon is a reverse-contrast font with a modern twist

Format: OTF

The playful Buffon is a reverse-contrast typeface designed by The Australian Graphic Supply Co. It comes in four weights, with a generous character set, ligatures and stylistic alternatives. It's available to purchase through Lost Type, which comments that it "shrugs off the tired Spaghetti Western stereotype so often associated with reverse-contrast – but could make a very nice Wanted poster, if the need arose." Ideal.

06. Rocher

Yabba dabba doo, is this fun font for you?

Format: OTF

Rocher is a rock-solid fun font family that has been made to feel like stone. If you take a closer look though, you'll see that there's nothing obviously stoney about the design. That's because the creators used rounded edges and the right amount of roughness to make sturdy letterforms that feel like stone, but don't resort to cliches like cracks and rubble. Buy individual styles from £13.99.

07. Masqualero

Masqualero comes with six weights and italics

Format: OTF

Taking its inspiration from the life and work of Miles Davis, Masqualero is at the classy end of the fun font spectrum. Designed by Monotype, this dual-natured serifed typeface packs the flair of Davis' electric funk and rock sounds. It can be yours to own and use from £13.99 for individual styles.

08. Marshmallow

This fun font looks good enough to eat

Format: OTF

With its fat shape, the super high-contrast script typeface Marshmallow looks just like the squidgy, tasty treat it's named after. Marshmallow might not be suitable for every occasion, but with 820 characters and a range of stylistic alternatives, it's certainly carved out a sybaritic niche. You can download it for £29.99.

09. Konga Rock

Let's all do the Konga (Rock)

Format: OTF

If you're familiar with the delightfully bubbly Konga Pro font that was released in 2012, you'll love the more rough and ready version: Konga Rock. Dotted with little stylish imperfections, Konga Rock has a screenprinted look that is sure to give your projects a handmade feel.

10. Argö

No, not the Ben Affleck film

Format: OTP

Just like Masqualero, the Argö typeface is a fun font that veers towards the sophisticated. Initially designed as an Art Deco display font, Argö is a serif typeface whose horizontal lines have been replaced with Medieval-style ascenders to create greater flow and versatility. It can be yours for just $30.

11. Quarz1974

Quarz 974 is a chiselled font perfect for logos and posters

Format: TT

The geometric Quarz 974 takes its inspiration from simple lines and triangles. This has resulted in a jagged, spiky font that has a lot of fun translating different word forms into its signature style. It's only composed of capitals and numbers, but this makes it the perfect eye-catching choice for posters and logos.

12. Rosecube

There's more to Rosecube than meets the eye

Format: TTF

Looking like a font from a Wild West wanted poster, Rosecube is a deceptively odd serifed font. Its chunky capitals look like refined enough, but when placed side by side the letters have a sort of higgledy piggledy scruffiness about them. Rosecube has been a stalwart fun font since 2005, and you can download it for free.

13. Duke

We love the shadows on this font

Format: OTF

When it came to designing Duke, creator James T Edmondson was inspired by the signage for the Cup & Saucer luncheonette in New York. Available as a pay-what-you-want font for personal use (or from $30 for a commercial license) Duke includes three layers: fill, shadow, and fill plus shadow. You can even try out Duke on the Lost Type site to see how you like it.

14. Ribbon

Ribbon started out as a numeral set

Format: OTF

The road to release has been a long one for the Ribbon font. It started life as a purely numerical set, before creator Dan Gneiding expanded it into a complete display face that you can download for personal use at a price that suits you. Commercial Licenses start at $40.

15. Kitten

This is the purr-fect font for cat lovers

Format: OTF

Rounding off our list of the best fun fonts is a special feline themed set. Say hello to Kitten, a multi-weight script family with a range of variants, alternates and ligatures. With its curvy, bouncy shape and variety of weights, this sassy font can be tailored to fit logo designs and longer text blocks. Available in 40 languages, Kitten is available to download from €25 (single weights).

