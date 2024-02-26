What Cake R U: The viral career quiz that's all over Instagram

By Daniel John
published

Finally, some palatable career advice.

What Cake R U
(Image credit: CakeResume/Future)

Ever wondered what type of cake you are, and how that might affect your job prospects? Us neither – but the viral success of a new dessert-themed quiz suggests social media users are hungry for palatable job advice. 

'What Cake R U?' is a delightful pixel art-style website that offers users various multiple-choice questions about life in the fictional Job Hunting Village. The quiz, created by Asian job hunting platform CakeResume, then tells the user what cake they are – along with their strengths, weaknesses and, yes, a few role recommendations. Apparently I'm a 'Layer Cake' who ought to be a chef or an athlete. If only somebody had told me that before I went into journalism.

What Cake R U has become a hit on Instagram, with users sharing the results to their Stories in their droves. Now, I'm no sociologist, but perhaps, in these challenging economic times, it's nice to see the trauma of career navigation reduced to smiling pixel cakes. 

What Cake R U results page

(Image credit: CakeResume)

As for whether really am a "well-stacked thousand layer cake" who "always puts [their] passion and action into work no matter how difficult things are, and always manage to bring notable results," you'll have to ask my editor.  

See more
See more

Want some more cake content? Of course you do. Take a look at these mind-blowing 'cake or not cake' optical illusions. (Spoiler alert: they're all cake.) And for another viral, pixel-style personality quiz, take a look at the colour quiz that took over TikTok back in 2021.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

Related articles