What Cake R U: The viral career quiz that's all over Instagram

Ever wondered what type of cake you are, and how that might affect your job prospects? Us neither – but the viral success of a new dessert-themed quiz suggests social media users are hungry for palatable job advice.

'What Cake R U?' is a delightful pixel art-style website that offers users various multiple-choice questions about life in the fictional Job Hunting Village. The quiz, created by Asian job hunting platform CakeResume, then tells the user what cake they are – along with their strengths, weaknesses and, yes, a few role recommendations. Apparently I'm a 'Layer Cake' who ought to be a chef or an athlete. If only somebody had told me that before I went into journalism.

What Cake R U has become a hit on Instagram, with users sharing the results to their Stories in their droves. Now, I'm no sociologist, but perhaps, in these challenging economic times, it's nice to see the trauma of career navigation reduced to smiling pixel cakes.

(Image credit: CakeResume)

As for whether really am a "well-stacked thousand layer cake" who "always puts [their] passion and action into work no matter how difficult things are, and always manage to bring notable results," you'll have to ask my editor.

CAKE QUIZ? OMG ☹️🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/YBFXdn7oviFebruary 24, 2024 See more

i’m not a workaholic i just like to have fun and my job is fun duh https://t.co/tz82nfCtD3 pic.twitter.com/VyfbI4VDQxFebruary 24, 2024 See more

Want some more cake content? Of course you do. Take a look at these mind-blowing 'cake or not cake' optical illusions. (Spoiler alert: they're all cake.) And for another viral, pixel-style personality quiz, take a look at the colour quiz that took over TikTok back in 2021.