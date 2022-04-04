I can’t quite believe these optical illusion ads are cake

If you've been a reader of Creative Bloq for a while, then you probably know by now that we're a fan of a good ol' optical illusion. But what's better than a total mind-boggler? Cake, of course – but imagine how amazing it would be to combine the two.

The supermarket Sainsbury's has released a campaign based on the viral TikTok trend where you have to guess whether the object you're looking at is a cake or not. From soups to oranges, the shop's ads feature a number of dishes that look real until a knife completely cuts them in half. If you're loving these obscure optical illusions, then you should check out our roundup of the best optical illusions.

You'd hardly bat an eyelid at these clever bakes, but once the knife plunges into the cake your whole perception of the object is completely skewed. The ads were created by Wieden + Kennedy London and cake illusion artist Ben Cullen to promote Sainsbury's sponsorship of Channel 4's Great British Bake Off.

Creative directors of Wieden + Kennedy London, Philippa Beaumont and Freddy Taylor explain that the ads were inspired by both the viral internet cake or not cake trend, as well as "a Japanese game show that requires people to bite into very random things in the hopes that they’re chocolate".

I'm not sure how to feel about the trippy cakes. While on one hand, I am always up for a bake, on the other, I'm not sure how my brain and my mouth would take to eating cake that looks exactly like a bowl of soup. Either way, my mouth is still watering with all this baked goods talk.

