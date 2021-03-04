The viral colour personality test that's all over TikTok

Ever wondered what colour your personality is? Us neither – but judging by the feverish response to a new colour personality quiz that's doing the rounds online, it's must-have information in 2021. And yep, just like everyone else, we're hooked. (This author is dandelion, by the way.)

Currently all over TikTok, the delightfully simple website asks the user 12 questions, before revealing the colour of their personality – along with a detailed (and in our case, eerily accurate) description. Check out our best web design tools if you fancy designing a test of your own.

The website has a delightfully retro design (Image credit: ktestone.com)

Head over to South Korean company Withsome's Personality Colour Test, and you'll be greeted by a series of multiple-choice questions, including "How do you behave with your friends?", "What do you enjoy doing on the weekend?" and, everyone's favourite brain teaser, "You were going to go home and study, but your friend wants to study together. How do you react?".

According to HashtagHyena, these aren't simply random questions – they originate from Don Lowry's 'True Colours' personality profiling system from the 1970s. According to Lowry's theory, "everyone’s personality is a combination of all four colours – blue, orange, green, and gold."

But what makes this version of the test all the more enjoyable is the website's delightfully retro, Microsoft Paint-inspired aesthetic. Much like these official MS Paint Christmas jumpers, the design is a throwback to simpler times – just what we need during the rollercoaster of the last twelve months. (Then again, I would say that – apparently us dandelions "don't like drama".)

Users have been taking to TikTok and Twitter in their droves to share their own personality colours with their followers:

i took the color personality test :) pic.twitter.com/UyXdqzKxgWFebruary 28, 2021 See more

I tried taking a colour personality test, and it is so accurate 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZfkUdzotAVFebruary 25, 2021 See more

I finally got around to doing the colour personality test and I’m honestly insulted at how accurate it is 😭😂https://t.co/LVx4XGOJsl pic.twitter.com/qUlP6gfRMDMarch 2, 2021 See more

Hits too close to home...Link for the colour personality test: https://t.co/PXbriWXPqS pic.twitter.com/uHJedmoYYFFebruary 19, 2021 See more

Today my entire workplace took the colour personality test.. I’m the only gold in my office... Do you understand how stressful that is??? pic.twitter.com/wtey4depQUNovember 9, 2018 See more

Indeed, while the internet has become an indispensable aspect of modern life, it will also always be a place for fun, time-killing distractions (like this super-fun video game depiction of 2020). If you're looking for some more colour content that's a little less, er, psychoanalytical, our guide to colour theory has you covered.

Read more: