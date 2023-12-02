"I thought 'what nerve!'" Paula Scher reveals how The Beatles' album artwork inspired her

Well, the first lesson showed you the power of the line and drawing. The second one showed how understanding culture and what was significant and the way you used the images of culture together created a form of irony and mystery, and that was an incredible communication tool.

Both Revolver and the Sgt. Pepper cover were both illuminating and enriching as forms. The third one was so cheeky. I mean because they came out with nothing. It said the Beatles raised on the cover, and that was it. And no one else had done that yet – it was so arrogant. They were the only ones who could do that.

Record covers were a very important part of the commerce of the music business and to have the arrogance to say, 'we're the Beatles, we don't even need a cover.' And 'screw you' is sort of what they were saying in a way. I just laughed I just thought 'oh my god, look at these guys'.

It was the progression of it, because you couldn't say, 'they just don't care about their album art'. They definitely cared about their album art, they were fine artists. Peter Blake did Sergeant Pepper. I forgot the name of the guy who did Revolver but he was a famous painter... they were very sophisticated.