Gymshark’s “shop lift-ing” billboard is pure genius

Billboard advertising is a tricky thing to master, especially in the age of viral CGI campaigns and rampant social media marketing. Athletic apparel brand Gymshark is taking it back to basics, with a playful and simple billboard ad that lets the customer do the work.

While there's no strict formula to billboard advertising, it's all about grabbing your audiences' attention boldly and concisely in a way that sticks in their minds. Gymshark embodies this with its latest interactive campaign, inviting passersby to "shop lift" its products to make a big statement.

A post shared by Gymshark (@gymshark) A photo posted by on

As part of its new We Do Gym campaign, Gymshark's new stripped-back and simplistic marketing is all about embracing its expertise in the athletics sphere. The provocative billboard ad (created by BUILDHOLLYWOOD), invites users to "shop lift" from a wall of exclusive Gymshark apparel pieces. As more items are removed, the true message of the billboard is revealed: "Shop lift-ing essentials—up to 60% off everything".

It's an unexpected yet genius promo for something as innocuous as a clothing sale, embracing guerilla marketing tactics and attention-grabbing copy to create an immersive advertising experience. Gymshark fans were quick to share their praise, with one Instagram commenter writing: "Best marketing I’ve seen in a long time!". Another enthusiastic user added, "Man the marketing team needs a raise this was epic!".

(Image credit: Gymshark/BUILDHOLLYWOOD)

For more ad inspiration, check out Surreal Cereal's hilarious billboard ads that commit every design crime under the sun. For some insight into the latest trends, take a look at why billboard advertising is getting desperate and why it could be a product of convention and fear.