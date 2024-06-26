Gymshark’s “shop lift-ing” billboard is pure genius

News
By
published

It's an attention stealing ad.

Gymshark Shop Lift campaign billboard
(Image credit: Gymshark/BUILDHOLLYWOOD)

Billboard advertising is a tricky thing to master, especially in the age of viral CGI campaigns and rampant social media marketing. Athletic apparel brand Gymshark is taking it back to basics, with a playful and simple billboard ad that lets the customer do the work.

While there's no strict formula to billboard advertising, it's all about grabbing your audiences' attention boldly and concisely in a way that sticks in their minds. Gymshark embodies this with its latest interactive campaign, inviting passersby to "shop lift" its products to make a big statement. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles