Trump's AI Gaza video is shocking supporters, but his branding is all over it

News
By
published

Even die-hard Trump fans on Truth Social are appalled.

Images from an AI video showing Donalt Trump rebranding of Gaza
(Image credit: @realDonaldTrump via Truth Social)

Even ardent Donald Trump supporters on Truth Social have been left in shock after the president of the United States of America posted a bizarre AI-generated video that appears to shows his vision to rebrand Gaza as a luxury resort dubbed Trump Gaza.

The video shows a Dubai-inspired resort with skyscrapers and luxury yachts, gold statues of Trump that would make Turkmenistan's Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov blush and Teslas in the streets. A boy holds a golden balloon of Trump's head, money rains from the sky and bearded bellydancers perform on the beachfront. The video also shows Trump ogling a belly dancer and drinking cocktails with Israeli president Benjamin Netanyahu, while Elon Musk is shown eating flat bread.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

