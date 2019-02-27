40 brilliant WordPress tutorials

High-quality WordPress tutorials are being published all the time. Here, we've sifted through the good, the bad and the ugly to bring you the very best WordPress tutorials to hit the web. You’ll find beginner WordPress tutorials on this page, intermediate WordPress tutorials on page two, and advanced WordPress tutorials on page three.

Since its launch in 2003, WordPress has quickly risen to become the world's most-used content management system. This enduring popularity is partly due to the enthusiastic community surrounding the open source system. It's highly customisable, very easy to use and it's completely free, making it an obvious choice for anything from a simple blog to an online design portfolio. The CMS is so popular that many web hosting services offer specific WordPress options.

How do I log into WordPress?

Before you can start using these WordPress tutorials, you'll need to log in. To access your WordPress dashboard, simply add /wp-admin to the end of the URL for your WordPress website. For example: example.com/wp-admin. And voila! You're ready to go.

Right, let's get started...

WordPress tutorials for beginners

Want to get going with WordPress but don't really know where to start? These WordPress tutorials for beginners will get you up and running quickly, with plain language that everyone can understand.

WordPress.org hosts comprehensive tutorials

When it comes to WordPress tutorials, the best place to start is straight from the horse’s mouth. WordPress.org itself hosts a comprehensive and easy to follow series of tutorials that cover pretty much all aspects of building a website and getting it live with WordPress. Start with the 16 introductory lessons at the top of the page, under the heading ‘WordPress for Beginners’.

No need to code with this step-by-step guide

Starting a website can be a terrifying thought especially if you’re not technically minded; but don’t worry. This comprehensive step-by-step guide from WPbeginner.com explains how to a make a website without learning how to code.

Get up and running quickly

Perhaps the most frightening part of getting started with WordPress is the business of actually installing it. Thankfully this comprehensive WordPress tutorial from WPBeginner covers all the bases, with detailed instructions to help you get up and running with ease.

Covers everything you need to get you started

This complete guide to creating your first WordPress site is a great place to start if you're a total beginner, or someone with a bit of experience looking to fill holes in your knowledge. There are sections on everything from domain names, to how to choose a theme, and tips for keeping your WordPress site secure.

The go-to reference document

Cheat sheets are ideal when you're starting out, and can still prove useful to refer back to when you're more experienced. This one lays it all out for you and provides a brilliant go-to for any WordPress woes.

Studying two-three hours a day for a week will make you an expert

This step-by-step WordPress tutorial is aimed at beginners who are trying to become competent with the platform in their spare time. It assumes some familiarity with the WordPress, as well as a basic understanding of HTML, CSS and PHP. If you have all that, and two-three hours free each day, this course will turn you into a WordPress whizz in just a week.

Save time by cutting out the switch between view modes

Using the Preview button is okay, but it's much better to be able to write your posts and see how they're going to look on the site without having to switch back and forth between view modes. This great WordPress tutorial shows you how to do just that.

Master FTP with this six-minute video

FTP (File Transfer Protocol) is a fast and simple way to upload files from your computer to your WordPress website. This six-minute video from WPBeginner walks you through three popular ways to do so. If you don't want to watch the video, there's a text-based explanation too.

Put your video right in the middle with Centre Align

If you post video on your WordPress site with a width that's less than your article area, it will automatically be aligned it to the left, leaving extra white space on the right-hand side. There are many reasons, though, why you might prefer it to be centred on the page. This quick and easy WordPress tutorial walks you through how to do it.

Simplify increasing your income with Google AdSense

If you want to monetise your website without the effort of chasing individual sponsors directly, Google AdSense is a great way to earn money through programmatic ads. This tutorial walks you through the simple steps that allow you to add Google AdSense in WordPress, along with some best practices and tips to increase your income.

Shield posts from public view

Normally, anything you post on WordPress is public, but it is actually possible to create private posts, which are only visible to logged-in users. This quick and easy WordPress tutorial walks you through the process of creating them.

Google can feature extracts from your website

Google likes to answer questions typed into its search box directly on the search results page, through 'answer boxes' that feature a relevant extract from a website that deals with people's queries. If you want the articles on your WordPress website to appear in answer boxes, use this tutorial.

Encourage visitors with a landing page

A landing page is a special page on your site that's designed to encourage a certain type of visitor – for example, someone wanting to buy something. This simple WordPress tutorial explains how to create a page template file for your theme, so you can create your own landing pages quickly and easy.

Solidify your SEO strategy

If you want people to find your WordPress site through Google, you need to understand search engine optimisation (SEO). This tutorial explains what it is, and how construct a solid SEO strategy for your WordPress website.

