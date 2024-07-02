I love the 1970s design of Evercade's new Atari Super Pocket retro console

Priced just $59 / £49, retro game brand HyperMegaTech! has announced two new models in its budget-friendly Super Pocket line, one for Atari and one for Techno, makers of classic arcade brawler Double Dragon.

The Super Pocket handhelds are some of my favourite ways to play vintage games, and the previous two consoles - one for Capcom and one for Taito games - make my list of the best retro consoles . Read our Super Pocket review for more details.

This October two new Super Pocket models join the roster. The Super Pocket Technos Edition comes with 15 games from yesteryear, including Double Dragon 1-3, River City Ransom and Super Double Dragon. The Super Pocket Atari Edition features 50 pre-installed games from the arcades to Atari Lynx and Atari's 1980s home consoles (read our Atari 2600 Plus review for a great example of what to expect.

Just look at the Special Super Pocket Atari Edition - a little wood detailing goes a long way. (Image credit: Blaze Entertainment)

The standard versions of the new Super Pocket Atari and Technos editions will sell for $59 / £49 from October (pre-order from 31 July). (Image credit: Blaze Entertainment)

It's the new Special Super Pocket Atari Edition that really catches my eye. Announced today with the two new standard consoles, this unique Atari-themed handheld has a woodgrain colour scheme that harks back to the original Atari 2600 that was released in 1977, and fittingly will be limited to 2600 units. It also features a subtle bezel design and Atari logo inset, delivering that 1970s feel. This one-off edition will cost slightly more, at $74 / £59.

Pre-orders for the Special Super Pocket Atari Edition are open now, while the standard Super Pocket editions can be pre-ordered from Funstock.co.uk and Funstock.eu from 31 July.

If you want to know more about Atari then read my interview with the Atari's new creative director Tim Lapetino, who gave me a history of the brand. Inspired? Then read our guide to the best laptops for game development and make your own fun.