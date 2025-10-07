Yes, it's Prime Day once again. But before you get deal fatigue and bail, I've cut through all of the drab and curated a list of the only Pokémon Prime Day deals worth caring about. I've been covering Prime Day events for 4 years now, so trust me when I say that not all deals are genuinely good or worth your time and money.

As a Pokémon fan, I've picked out several deals in both the US and UK that are so good, I'd buy them myself (my basket is already filling up pretty quickly). Amazon has an abundance of Pokémon MEGA Bloks sets on sale, which are kind of like Lego alternatives but equally as fun to build. You're never too old for Pokémon sets (at least that's what I've been telling myself for the past hour), and these sets make perfect early Christmas gifts for any Pokémon fan.

I've also found some great Funko Pop Pokémon deals, and you can't go wrong with a plushie or too either. For more Nintendo Prime Day deals, head over to our Nintendo Switch Live Blog for all of the latest price cuts on games and accessories, or see my picks from last year of some of the best Nintendo stocking fillers.

US Pokémon deals

TOP DEAL Save $62 MEGA Motion Gyarados: was $171.99 now $109.99 at Amazon Gyarados is one of the most popular first-gen Pokémon, and this 2,186-piece set is fully mechanised with a hand-activated crank that allows for swimming along the waves with its tail flapping, and mouth opening wide. This set would look absolutely glorious on a gaming room shelf, but might not be the best choice for a younger gamer to attempt unsupervised. Read more ▼

Save 21% Mega Jumbo Pikachu: was $63.17 now $49.99 at Amazon The most famous yellow Pokémon mascot can now be yours to build with this 806-piece set. The electric mouse is movable and poseable with articulated joints and stands at 12 inches tall. But be warned, I own this set and there are SO MANY yellow bricks that it can feel almost hypnotising when piecing it all together, so keep your bricks separate for each section if you can. Read more ▼

UK Pokémon deals

Save 35% Mega Blok Snorlax 12.5cm: was £27.49 now £17.99 at Amazon I own this Snorlax set and love it so much! You can pose it in several different ways, and it looks epic on my gaming shelf. Snorlax is my fave Pokémon (I even have a tattoo), so I might be a little biased, though. Read more ▼