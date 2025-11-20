Famous designers test your knowledge on this tricky app
DESIGNerd trivia is back, and it's pretty difficult
Who doesn't love a bit of design trivia? And if it's trivia you're after then you may want to download the DESIGNerd app, which has recently been relaunched.
The app is designed for you to learn while quizzing, so not only does it test you with a set of questions, there are also bonus questions and fun bitesized bits of trivia to learn along the way.
The app's USP is that it features some of the most influential graphic designers in the world who have all set a 'Volume' of questions that they think designers should know about.
The list currently includes:
- Debbie Milman (USA), host of Design Matters
- Stefan Sagmeister (USA), international design superstar
- Tnop Wangsillapakun (Thailand), Thailand's leading design innovator
- Anthony Lopez (India), India's cross-cultural design expert
- Lita Talarico (USA), the design profession's Brains Trust
- Steven Heller (USA), the design profession's Brains Trust
This is exciting as the questions show you the knowledge these leading designers think you should know the answer to. Each Volume differs – Debbie Millman's, for example, focuses on leading graphic designers, while Stefan Sagmeister throws in some questions around image file formats in for good measure and Anthony Lopez tests your knowledge of Indian design and more.
There are more designers coming soon to the platform, these include Brand Impact Awards judges Johanna Roca and Rob Duncan, plus Vince Frost and Hadzidy.
The UX of the app is easy to navigate and a little timer ticks down the time you have to answer each question (30 seconds). The only thing I would say is unclear is the button to get a hint, which is shaped like a sort of asterisk, which doesn't immediately make me think it's going to eliminate two answers. But once you've got that figured out, everything else is super clear.
DESIGNerd was founded by Kevin Finn and was originally created as a physical card game in 2010 and then an app. It has been on a hiatus since 2017 but is now back.
You can download it at the app store. There is a subscription but a free trial is available. Go to the app's website to learn more.
