Recommended reading

As a James Bond fan, I'm torn about the new 007 character design

News
By published

But maybe that's the point.

After five years, IO Interactive has finally given fans a glimpse of its upcoming James Bond video game. The trailer for 007: First Light reveals a lot about the game, which is due for release on multiple platforms next year. We're shown the third person viewpoint, the present day setting, and a host of characters, including M, Moneypenny and Q. But most importantly, we've now seen the new Bond.

There's certainly no question over whether this is an origin story. From the references to the death of Bond's to his subsequent enrolment in the 00 program, it looks like this one will be covering similar(ish) ground to the last Bond prequel, Casino Royale. But the biggest giveaway is what has to be the most boyish Bond character design we've ever seen.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.