Sony's new PlayStation controller concept looks like a game-changer

While the PS5's DualSense controller was widely mocked for its chonky design back in 2020, it's become something of a fan favourite in the intervening years, thanks to its ergonomic feel. The upgraded DualSense Edge took things further with its customisable design in 2022, but things could soon get a lot more interesting.

A new patent filing has revealed that Sony is working on a controller no physical buttons. Instead of tactile controls, it could feature two touch-screen zones that can be mapped by the user, taking customisability to the next level. But are touchpads really a match for good old fashioned buttons? Because let's be honest, the best game consoles are arguably only as good as their controller.