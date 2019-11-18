The best VR apps in 2019

VR apps are becoming more powerful as VR technology continues to grow and improve. You can even utilise your smartphone or tablet to create impressive virtual reality experiences, so you don't need to invest in a pricey VR headset to give the experience a go. A lot of the apps available are worth a try but some are definitely better than others, so it pays to be discerning with your choice of app.

01. Occulus Medium

(Image credit: Occulus)

For those wanting an immersive sculpting experience you can’t go wrong with Oculus Medium. It has a full feature set, for sculpting, painting and stamping, as well as a built-in camera and light system, making it ideal for rapid concept work and much more.

02. Quill

(Image credit: Occulus)

Also from the Oculus camp, Quill feels more like a traditional painting app but is in fact full 3D. Artistic brush strokes live in 3D and can be fully animated. Stay in VR space to view your masterpiece or export to your chosen 3D software to light and render.

03. Gravity sketch

(Image credit: Gravity Sketch)

Comparison has been made to Illustrator and we think that’s fair. Gravity Sketch is a full-on VR content creation app, but it has some really cool and intuitive tools for creating shapes, using splines and curves. It's great for product visualisation, modelling vehicles and the like.

04. Tilt Brush

(Image credit: Google)

Tilt Brush was one of the earlier art apps in VR to make a big splash and it’s still an enjoyable experience in 2019. It features some interesting animated brushes, a pro mode for the more advanced user and a superb UI. It may be a little more casual than others on this list, but it’s a fun way to rough out ideas or to simply doodle in VR.

05. Beat Saber

(Image credit: Beat games)

As much as the apps mentioned above are great fun and also allow you to create content in a truly immersive way, we all need some downtime and Beat Saber is a joy. Get your groove on and spend some time moving to the beat and using a pair of sabres to chop those flying bricks. For the Jedi Master that enjoys Tetris.

