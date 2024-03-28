Adobe takes the fight to Canva with new AI marketing platform

By Joseph Foley
published

GenStudio includes AI tools to generate AI ads.

Adobe GenStudio
(Image credit: Adobe)

It's been a big week for design software news. First Canva agreed to buy to Affinity, one of the main Adobe rivals, entering the desktop software space for the first time. Now Adobe revealed more of its weapon to take a bite out of Canva's traditional space with an AI-heavy online hub for brand design assets and advertising.

GenStudio is intended to serve as a single centralised online hub providing easy access to a range of generative AI tools for building marketing campaigns. It can be used to provide access to brand kits, copy guidance, preapproved assets and performance analytics alongside Adobe Firefly generative AI-powered tools that can generate images and backgrounds.

Joseph Foley
Joseph Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news and features, updates buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment for creatives, from monitors to accessories and office supplies. A writer and translator, he also works as a project manager at London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives, where he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing photography, video content, graphic design and collaterals for the hospitality sector. He enjoys photography, particularly nature photography, wellness and he dances Argentine tango.

