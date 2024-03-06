CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2024 brings new AI innovation for creatives

Global technology company Alludo has announced some game-changing upgrades to its graphic design software CorelDRAW Graphics Suite, CorelDRAW Technical Suite, CorelDRAW Standard and CorelDRAW Essentials. Already a firm favourite in our list of the best digital art software, Corel's graphic design tools make creating easier than ever, for beginners and professionals alike.

The best drawing tablets will only get you so far in the design process, so having reliable and user-friendly design software is essential to fulfilling your creative vision. With a selection of brand-new painterly brushes and the introduction of a new generative AI plugin, CorelDRAW's updated software has maximised its innovation to optimise the digital art and design sphere.

CorelDRAW's new Painterly brushes (Image credit: CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2024/Alludo)

The main update to CorelDRAW's Graphic Suite is the addition of a new AI innovation in the form of Vision FX. The plugin allows users to utilise text prompt image generation, blending human imagination with technology's hottest revolutionary tool. Available for purchase via CorelDRAW’s welcome screen, Vision FX is compatible with CorelDRAW and Corel PHOTO-PAINT.

In addition, CorelDRAW Graphics Suite is also introducing remote font access, allowing users to preview how fonts will look in their projects without the need to download them. The update also delivers a fresh set of brushes that mimic traditional art mediums such as pencils, pastels and paint. With over 100 pixel-based brushes users can sculpt strokes with precision, making illustration and vector designs easier to create and customise.

CorelDRAW's new remote fonts (Image credit: CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2024/Alludo)

Refining workflow processes across CorelDRAW and Corel PHOTO-PAINT, the software will now feature non-destructive bitmap effects which allow users to apply and edit bitmap effects without affecting the original image. Both the essential and standard versions of CorelDRAW also feature updated UI, performance and functionality enhancements.

You can purchase CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2024 for Mac and Windows here.