Gamers are drooling over the silky realism of Batman: Arkham Shadow

Holy high fidelity virtual reality hand physics!

An image showing hand physics in the virtual reality game Batman: Arkham Shadow
(Image credit: KobraKay87 via Reddit)

Batman: Arkham Shadow is a game that may have passed under your radar. Released this week for Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3S (see our pick of the best VR headsets), it's the second virtual reality game in the Batman: Arkham series and a sequel to Batman: Arkham Origins.

Developed by Camouflaj and published by Oculus Studios, it's an action-adventure game in which the player, as Batman, must stop a villain called the Rat King from unleashing chaos. The rhythmic, free-flow combat follows the approach of the previous game, but the new sequel is gaining attention for a very particular aspect: Batman's hands.

