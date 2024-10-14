Crafting the complex creature art of New World: Aeternum

Associate art director Sojin Hwang takes us on a design deep dive into Amazon Games' new launch.

Amazon New World Aeternum; creature design
(Image credit: Amazon Games)
New World: Aeternum details

Publisher Amazon Games

Developer Amazon Orange County

Release 15 October

Formats PC, PS5 Xbox Series X/S

We recently caught up with the New World: Aeternum art team where they shared how the complex environments for the game are designed. Now it's the turn of the creature designers, and just like the world, these monsters are created from a mix of myths, legends and real world creatures, spanning various cultures.

Image 1 of 4
Amazon New World Aeternum; creature concept design
(Image credit: Amazon Games)

Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

