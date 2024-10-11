Designing the creative, cultural mix of New World: Aeternum's environments has meant its "developers have to be magicians"

Features
By
published

Art director Charles Bradbury and associate art director Rosie Strzalkowski reveal how the game's unique world is made.

Amazon New World Aeternum; a person blows on a horn
(Image credit: Amazon Games)
New World: Aeternum details

Publisher Amazon Games

Developer Amazon Orange County

Release 15 October

Formats PC, PS5 Xbox Series X/S

Amazon Games' New World: Aeternum is a unique pitch; the online RPG offers a fantasy world inspired by history's greatest civilisations and most iconic cultures, with remnants of the Roman Empire rubbing alongside architecture and biomes inspired by Japan, Roman and Medieval Europe, as well as the jungles and bustling ports of the Caribbean.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

TOPICS

Related articles